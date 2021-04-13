JAVA Developer – Integrations

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for a JAVA Developer – Platform Integration to be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- To lead Business Technology in the business Unit/Functional Area with the purpose of supporting and enabling the realisation of business strategies and objectives.
- To develop, codify and document application and software integration solutions that are bespoke, innovative and sustainable for the fulfilment of business stated requirements.
- Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work
- Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business
- Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability
- Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)
- Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to develop solutions that align with company Architecture minimum standards
- Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation in consultation with assigned Solution Architect(s)
- Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business aligned to the Information Services framework
- Coordinate and apply various coding efforts
- Monitor and report on progress regularly for tracking implementation efforts
- Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts
- Maintain code repositories and align with internal system change approval procedures
- Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution
- Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure programs and build is completed in time and within budget
- Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability
Experience and requirements
- Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field
- 3 – 5 years experience as a Developer
Understanding and applications of:
- MS SQL, Sybase
- Java development
- TIBCO integration
- Working in an Agile environment
- Understanding and experience in Agile methodologies
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
