JAVA Developer – Integrations

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for a JAVA Developer – Platform Integration to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

To lead Business Technology in the business Unit/Functional Area with the purpose of supporting and enabling the realisation of business strategies and objectives.

To develop, codify and document application and software integration solutions that are bespoke, innovative and sustainable for the fulfilment of business stated requirements.

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)

Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to develop solutions that align with company Architecture minimum standards

Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation in consultation with assigned Solution Architect(s)

Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business aligned to the Information Services framework

Coordinate and apply various coding efforts

Monitor and report on progress regularly for tracking implementation efforts

Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts

Maintain code repositories and align with internal system change approval procedures

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure programs and build is completed in time and within budget

Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Experience and requirements

Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field

3 – 5 years experience as a Developer

Understanding and applications of:

MS SQL, Sybase

Java development

TIBCO integration

Working in an Agile environment

Understanding and experience in Agile methodologies

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

