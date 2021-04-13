JAVA Developer – Integrations

Apr 13, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 12-months contract opportunity open for a JAVA Developer – Platform Integration to be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

  • To lead Business Technology in the business Unit/Functional Area with the purpose of supporting and enabling the realisation of business strategies and objectives.
  • To develop, codify and document application and software integration solutions that are bespoke, innovative and sustainable for the fulfilment of business stated requirements.
  • Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required development work
  • Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits for the business
  • Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements in relevant area of accountability
  • Actively participate in team, cross-discipline and vendor-driven collaboration sessions or forums to increase understanding of the working environment (current and planned)
  • Partner with BT and Business stakeholders to develop solutions that align with company Architecture minimum standards
  • Consolidate and prepare solution design documentation in consultation with assigned Solution Architect(s)
  • Apply standards and governance in such a way as to develop the best fit solution for business aligned to the Information Services framework
  • Coordinate and apply various coding efforts
  • Monitor and report on progress regularly for tracking implementation efforts
  • Address and develop solutions to problems and risks arising from coding efforts
  • Maintain code repositories and align with internal system change approval procedures
  • Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution
  • Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure programs and build is completed in time and within budget
  • Design relevant test scripts/ test cases to best determine system readiness and usability

Experience and requirements

  • Bachelor Degree in Computing Science, Information Systems or related field
  • 3 – 5 years experience as a Developer

Understanding and applications of:

  • MS SQL, Sybase
  • Java development
  • TIBCO integration
  • Working in an Agile environment
  • Understanding and experience in Agile methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Java development
  • MS SQL
  • Sybase
  • Agile

