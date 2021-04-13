Junior Accountant – Ref 20658 – Cape Town

Introduction
CA (1 Month Contract)
State Owned Entity looking for contractors for a period of 1 month in Cape Town.
Duties & Responsibilities
Qualified CA, public sector experience during or post articles will be an advantage
Desired Experience & Qualification
Must be a qualified CA (SA)
Desired Skills:
- CA
- Assistance Finance
- Assistance Accounting
- Year End Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant