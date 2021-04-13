Junior Accountant – Ref 20658 – Parktown

Introduction

CA (1 Month Contract)

State Owned Entity looking for contractors for a period of 1 month in Parktown.

Duties & Responsibilities

Qualified CA, public sector experience during or post articles will be an advantage

Desired Experience & Qualification

Must be a qualified CA (SA)

Desired Skills:

CA

Assistance Accounting

Accounting Support

Accounting software

Assistance Finance

Year End Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

