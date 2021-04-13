Junior AML Officer

Responsibilities:
- Assisting the Head of the AML team with all relevant and necessary AML/CFT to work for the Branch which includes but not limited to:
- AML monitoring from the AMLMAS system
- Training of business departments on AML/CFT as well as other regulations as they become necessary.
- AML projects as they become relevant
- Liaising with Head Office on various AML related tasks
- Liaising with regulators to the extent necessary in the execution of duties
- Liaising with departmental heads on various legislative compliance matters as they become necessary.
- Performing regulatory analysis on the impact to Bank when there are changes to legislation, new legislation
- Providing guidance to business when required
- Assisting with the lodging of STR/CTR/TPR and IFTR reporting
- Drafting of the compliance report by requesting input from the various departments
- Creating awareness at the branch of updated AML information e.g. from legislations/regulations/media/regulators
Requirement:
- B degree/equivalent in relevant field – Finance + CAMS qualification
- Demonstrable knowledge and understanding of risks having worked in an AML role/background would be preferable
- Knowledge of AML, NCA, and other High-Risk legislations affecting the Banking environment
- Report writing essential
- 3-year General compliance/risk experience/exposure in compliance within the Banking sector
Desired Skills:
- AML
- CFT
- Foreign Exchange
- Money Laundering
- KYC
- Compliance Monitoring Management
- Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process
- CAMS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International Bank