Junior AML Officer

Apr 13, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Assisting the Head of the AML team with all relevant and necessary AML/CFT to work for the Branch which includes but not limited to:
  • AML monitoring from the AMLMAS system
  • Training of business departments on AML/CFT as well as other regulations as they become necessary.
  • AML projects as they become relevant
  • Liaising with Head Office on various AML related tasks
  • Liaising with regulators to the extent necessary in the execution of duties
  • Liaising with departmental heads on various legislative compliance matters as they become necessary.
  • Performing regulatory analysis on the impact to Bank when there are changes to legislation, new legislation
  • Providing guidance to business when required
  • Assisting with the lodging of STR/CTR/TPR and IFTR reporting
  • Drafting of the compliance report by requesting input from the various departments
  • Creating awareness at the branch of updated AML information e.g. from legislations/regulations/media/regulators

Requirement:

  • B degree/equivalent in relevant field – Finance + CAMS qualification
  • Demonstrable knowledge and understanding of risks having worked in an AML role/background would be preferable
  • Knowledge of AML, NCA, and other High-Risk legislations affecting the Banking environment
  • Report writing essential
  • 3-year General compliance/risk experience/exposure in compliance within the Banking sector

Desired Skills:

  • AML
  • CFT
  • Foreign Exchange
  • Money Laundering
  • KYC
  • Compliance Monitoring Management
  • Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process
  • CAMS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

International Bank

