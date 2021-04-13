Junior Audit Manager

Our client, an mid-tier audit firm based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Junior Audit Manager to join their team. The successful candidate will have passed their APC and be eligible to register as a CA (SA) with SAICA.

Desired Skills:

APC Passed and eligible to register as a CA (SA) essential

Articles recently signed off/ up to 1 Year post-article experience

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

Should you meet the minimum requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed]; . Alternatively, you can phone Alex on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on: [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

