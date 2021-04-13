Junior Systems Core Administrator

Apr 13, 2021

  • Responsible for maintaining the operational status of Linux OS-based servers and appliances and will work closely with other members of the IT, Operations department on the program.
  • Provide broad spectrum Linux support to complex enterprise solutions.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Bachelor’s Degree and 2+ years of relevant experience.
  • Working knowledge of Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server for versions 5, 6 and 7. Comparable experience with CentOS, Ubuntu, openSUSE or Debian may be substituted but seeking candidate with primary experience in maintaining RHEL systems.
  • Deeper knowledge of RHEL than is required of a Red Hat level 1 technical support engineer or for simply passing a certification examination
  • Good knowledge of Linux-PAM (Pluggable Authentication Modules for Linux), SSH, SMTP, SNMP, NFS, Web Apps and other Linux core services.
  • Ability to set up and troubleshoot problems with networking between RHEL and non-RHEL platforms such Windows Server.
  • Ability to learn new products and technologies.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Maintenance of Linux server systems running Red Hat Enterprise Linux (5, 6, and 7) and limited selection other non-RHEL based servers.
  • Linux OS infrastructures including local user administration and Active Directory-integrated user administration.
  • Provide tier II support for the NOC Department.
  • Participate in after-hours weekly shifts that respond to business emergency requests (on-call rotation).
  • Participate in after-hours monthly patching rotation.
  • Installations of new software and system upgrades including evaluation and installation of Linux patches.
  • Actively monitor systems and resolve issues.
  • Collaborate with the rest of the Linux IT Operations team to perform project tasks in support of large projects

Desired Skills:

  • Linux OS-based servers
  • Red Hat Enterprise
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server
  • RHEL
  • Linux-PAM
  • RedHat

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position