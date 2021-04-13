Junior Systems Core Administrator

- Responsible for maintaining the operational status of Linux OS-based servers and appliances and will work closely with other members of the IT, Operations department on the program.
- Provide broad spectrum Linux support to complex enterprise solutions.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree and 2+ years of relevant experience.
- Working knowledge of Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server for versions 5, 6 and 7. Comparable experience with CentOS, Ubuntu, openSUSE or Debian may be substituted but seeking candidate with primary experience in maintaining RHEL systems.
- Deeper knowledge of RHEL than is required of a Red Hat level 1 technical support engineer or for simply passing a certification examination
- Good knowledge of Linux-PAM (Pluggable Authentication Modules for Linux), SSH, SMTP, SNMP, NFS, Web Apps and other Linux core services.
- Ability to set up and troubleshoot problems with networking between RHEL and non-RHEL platforms such Windows Server.
- Ability to learn new products and technologies.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Maintenance of Linux server systems running Red Hat Enterprise Linux (5, 6, and 7) and limited selection other non-RHEL based servers.
- Linux OS infrastructures including local user administration and Active Directory-integrated user administration.
- Provide tier II support for the NOC Department.
- Participate in after-hours weekly shifts that respond to business emergency requests (on-call rotation).
- Participate in after-hours monthly patching rotation.
- Installations of new software and system upgrades including evaluation and installation of Linux patches.
- Actively monitor systems and resolve issues.
- Collaborate with the rest of the Linux IT Operations team to perform project tasks in support of large projects
Desired Skills:
- Linux OS-based servers
- Red Hat Enterprise
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server
- RHEL
- Linux-PAM
- RedHat
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree