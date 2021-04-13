Litigation Attorney at Empower Financial Services

Responsibilities
- Consult with Clients
- Initiate case assessment and investigations
- Draft Pleadings
- Conduct Pre – Trial Activities
- Represent clients in a trial
- Team Management
- Reporting
Requirements
- LLB qualification
- Minimum of 3 years post articles litigation experience
- Must be an admitted Attorney
Desired Skills:
- Ability to work independently and within a team
- Strong critical thinking
- Ability to negotiate and research
- Ability to communicate verbally and in writing effectively
- Adaptability and attention to detail
- Knowledge of the National Credit Act
- Team Management skills
About The Employer:
Financial wellness Company