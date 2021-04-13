Litigation Attorney at Empower Financial Services

Apr 13, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Consult with Clients
  • Initiate case assessment and investigations
  • Draft Pleadings
  • Conduct Pre – Trial Activities
  • Represent clients in a trial
  • Team Management
  • Reporting

Requirements

  • LLB qualification
  • Minimum of 3 years post articles litigation experience
  • Must be an admitted Attorney

Desired Skills:

  • Ability to work independently and within a team
  • Strong critical thinking
  • Ability to negotiate and research
  • Ability to communicate verbally and in writing effectively
  • Adaptability and attention to detail
  • Knowledge of the National Credit Act
  • Team Management skills

About The Employer:

Financial wellness Company

Learn more/Apply for this position