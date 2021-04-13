Maintenance Engineer

Apr 13, 2021

A renown food manufacturing company located in the Pretoria is in search of an experienced Maintenance Engineer to join their team.

Desired Skills:

  • Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engineering
  • Electrician Trade Test
  • Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) Factories
  • Sound experience managing large capital projects
  • maintenance budgets
  • and cost control
  • 7 years’ experience working within a similar manufacturing environment

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].You can also fax your CV to Ashleigh, Lauren or Neuwe on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

