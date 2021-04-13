A renown food manufacturing company located in the Pretoria is in search of an experienced Maintenance Engineer to join their team.
Desired Skills:
- Degree/Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Electrician Trade Test
- Government Certificate of Competency (GCC) Factories
- Sound experience managing large capital projects
- maintenance budgets
- and cost control
- 7 years’ experience working within a similar manufacturing environment
About The Employer:
