Medical Technologist/Molecular Lab/1 Year FTC/CLS

A Medical Technologist (Molecular Lab) (1 YearFixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Clinical Laboratory Services (CLS), is a division of the Wits Health Consortium (WHC) of the School of Pathology. CLS’s main purpose is to support the teaching and research activities of the School of Pathology through the provision of laboratory services, diagnostic and research advice and data management support in accordance with the standards of Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP).

CLS is an accredited laboratory and has a comprehensive quality management plan to ensure adherence to GCLP and its accreditation standards ensuring the integrity of clinical laboratory for clinical trial study participant care. CLS has achieved ongoing certifications for SANAS (South African National Accreditation System) ISO 15189 and GCLP Accreditation through the British Qualogy Group and is also inspected by the Division of AIDS (DAIDS) annually

Main purpose of the job

To analyze, interpret and produce participant results from human specimens and to implement and maintain the quality management system for the laboratory

Location

Spencer Lister Building, NHLS Complex, Braamfontein

Key performance areasAnalyze, interpret, and produce participant results

Receive labeled and captured samples from Data Capturer

Check and verify that details on tubes and labels correspond

Check the suitability of samples to be analyzed – no clots, not haemolysed

Perform instrument and manual tests for molecular extraction, PCR, sequencing

Analyze and interpret the results

Capture manual test results on laboratory information system (MEDITECH)

Print the test results and correlate data with the MEDITECH system

Quality assurance and control

Monitor professional body registrations and CPD

Perform internal and external quality control in conjunction with colleagues

Perform internal audits

Report all non-conformances within the QMS to management

Laboratory administration

Monitor and control stock levels and advise if goods have to be ordered

Monitor and control workflows and turnaround times

Receiving and processing of samples (When required)

Assist in receiving when necessary, verify if the information on the sample is as the laboratory requisition form

Decide following the SOP whether specimens are suitable for analysis and processing

Analysis of specimen

Required minimum education and training

National Diploma in Medical Technology or equivalent

Discipline-specific: Molecular biology or Medical Virology

Professional body registration

Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) as a medical technologist in the listed disciplines

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Certification in good clinical laboratory practice (GCLP) and basic health and safety

Attendance of CEU courses

Exceptional organizational and administration skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and laboratory systems (MediTech)

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Working shifts is required

Paid overtime may be required from time to time

Operate in a pathology laboratory where health and safety must be applied at all times

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years experience as a Medical Technologist

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 19 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position