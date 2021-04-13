Operations and Supply Chain Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing / chemical industry and based in Johannesburg (Edenvale) is currently looking to employ an experienced and skilled Operations and Supply Chain Manager.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF THIS POSITION:

Responsible for overall management, direction and coordination of site activities, operations, logistics and product distribution. Ensure that supply chain and production are coordinated to yield timely delivery of quality products cost effectively and consistent with overall business objectives. Will ensure site compliance with all safety, health, environmental and legal requirements. The primary liaison for the facility with external regulatory agencies, corporations, and local plant community.

Operations:

To ensure good housekeeping and safe working environment at all times. Ensure site and operations areas and all equipment is maintained in a safe and clean condition.

To maintain a high level of productivity through improvements, optimization and cost saving methodology and meeting KPI.

Responsible for monitoring capital and repair/maintenance budgets: including plan and recommend investment for new machinery and equipment etc. for expansion, replacement and/or special projects; To ensure proper implementation and continuous maintenance of the Company’s Quality Systems (ISO accreditations and maintenance);

To identify training needs for employees and recommend training and upgrading of potential employees;

Lead and manage production teams to co-ordinate with other departments together to implement company business strategies. Ensure the plans are implemented timely by quality control, raw material control, inventory control, energy consumption control and project time control, etc.

Build and develop Production team. Evaluate the performance of Production team members and be responsible for their performance. Take part in setting up dept. training program based on the demands. Supervise and inspect job responsibility and manage labor discipline.

Effectively lead the production teams in the workshop; Supervise and operate the daily production activities.

Identify best practices and lead continuous improvement initiatives to reduce work process risks, raise safety awareness, and improve safe work practices.

Develop, prioritize and implement hazard identification and risk control strategies to mitigate ESH&S risks and provide competitive business advantage.

Investigate industrial accidents, near-miss incidents, environmental incidents and occupational injuries to determine causes, install preventive measures, and manage return-to-work activities.

Assimilate results of prior root cause analyses and apply them in new situations.

Coordinate with the different Government authority, such as Environmental protection office, Safety office.

Conduct or coordinate worker training in areas such as safety & environmental laws and regulations, hazardous-condition monitoring, and use of safety equipment.

Provide effective training for all safety programs including: machine guarding, fall protection, forklift safety, hazard communications, personal protective equipment requirements, electrical safety, and safety on walking.

Collaborate with functional managers to integrate safety responsibilities into the standard work of employees through Safety Accountability.

Increase employee engagement by communicating ESH&S responsibilities at all levels of the organization

This position is required to adhere to OHS rules as documented by the company and actively support the “Safety culture”. This includes things such as wearing PPE at all times within the designated areas and actively identifying new hazards and reporting them to OHS representative.

Supply Chain:

Responsible to run the sales forecasting model for the business to generate operational sales forecast details. Includes monthly downloads of data, model set up, and review and maintenance of customer/product warehouse assignment file, lead-times, and customer service objectives.

Responsible to review and include Marketing/Sales/Customer input to the forecast and report on forecast vs actual performance.

Responsible to create company production plan.

Coordinate production and a production plan direct with customer.

Coordinate all Customer Support activities and manage the team.

Oversee Inventory and forecasting model for company products.

Responsible to produce inventory analysis including safety stock targets, working stock, theoretical average, and maximum inventory levels.

Produce and update warehouse reorder points for finished good products. Enter levels in the ERP system and enter stock transfers.

Work to keep forecasting and inventory model software up to current release standards.

The incumbent will plan the releasing of resale products from vendors, including other company plants.

Maintain and or oversee all databases related to Inventory management and forecasting systems for assigned areas.

Coordinate planning activities with other regions as needed.

Responsible for assigning from set of alternate BOMs a standard BOM for manufacture.

Review alternate BOMs periodically and decide on need to change the BOM version for manufacture depending on commercial, technical, or sourcing necessities

Monitor purchases and production volumes to work within the guidelines of inventory management

Present each month the manufacturing cost to Commercial Director for review and corrective actions as necessary.

Any other projects or tasks as requested by your Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS:

This position must have 10+ years working in a similar position in the chemical and/or paint industry is preferred

Bachelor degree in Chemistry, Mechanical or equivalent

Excellent leadership and executive skills; Good strategic view and goal oriented working style; Responsible and honest; Flexible mind set; Good attitude;

Experience in leading production process, controlling cost and supervising production teams is required;

Qualification in Supply Chain Management and/or Logistics (desirable)

Excellent written communication and presentation skills with both senior management and production;

ERP System experience (Sage X3 is desirable); includes the use of RF Scanners.

Experience running planning software is critical (preferably Sage X3).

MBA preferred

Learn more/Apply for this position