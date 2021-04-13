Platform Engineer (Cloud) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

We’re looking for a Platform Engineer with great AWS and IaC skills to embed in our Developer Platform group with a focus on Capitec’s Cloud Infrastructure, which powers our digital and data solutions. You will build out and maintain resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing Cloud developer solutions that will assist Capitec to become the best bank in the world.

Experience

Minimum:

3+ years’ experience in Infrastructure, Software Development, DevOps or Security

3+ years design and implementation of highly available, enterprise-scale Cloud infrastructure.

2+ years in AWS

Ideal:

2+ years in AWS, Engineering or Infrastructure

2+years’ previous experience with managing a CI system (Jenkins, Gitlab CI, Automic)

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Information Technology – IT Engineering

Knowledge

Minimum:

Design and deployment of highly available, enterprise-scale Cloud infrastructure.

Advance knowledge of infrastructure concepts, technologies and patterns. (SDLC, IaC)

Experience developing and delivering systems on AWS Platforms (Azure or GCP will be advantageous).

Strong design and hands on troubleshooting background on AWS Platform (Azure or GCP will be advantageous).

Experience in supporting and enhancing build and release processes through automation using a combination of processes and existing tools.

Experience working in an AgileDevOps environment

Experience developing and supporting infrastructure and Cloud capabilities for microservices-based architectures.

Experience working with CI/CD tools.

Experience with authentication and Authorization technologies and protocols (LDAP, Kerberos, AD, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, SAML).

Experience working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation or equivalent.

Understanding of Cloud Security technologies and best practices.

Understanding of Networking in Cloud environments.

Ideal / Optional:

Understanding of modern software engineering patterns, including those used in highly scalable, distributed, and resilient systems.

Experience in engineering data pipelines using Big Data technologies such as Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, Storm, etc.

Ability to deliver long-term, repeatable IaC solutions that incorporate directly into an overall CI/CD process.

Experience with ELK, New Relic or similar on Public Cloud Platforms.

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.

Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell, Python.

Experience working in a fast paced Agile/Scrum environment (Atlassian Stack).

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Researching skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Analysing

Planning and Organising

Presenting and Communicating Information

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People

Writing and Reporting

Learning and Researching

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

[[Tariq Samodien]]

