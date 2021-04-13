Product Owner at Sabenza iT

Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who is a Senior Product Owner for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a Senior Product Owner with:

Excellent understanding of Client onboarding across Websites

Mobile and other multi-channel touchpoints

Very knowledgeable in feature prioritization

Good knowledge of Payment mechanisms

AML and KYC

Excellent understanding of Agile Product Owner role

Attention to detail, methodical, deliverable focused with keen sense of Quality.

Will create and own the Roadmap of the core Product of the business – therefore must demonstrate prior experience in having managed roadmaps and having done cost-benefit analysis

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

Excellent understanding of Agile Product Owner role

Excellent understanding of Client onboarding across Websites

AML and KYC

Learn more/Apply for this position