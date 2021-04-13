Product Owner at Sabenza iT

Our overseas client within Forex industry seeks a South African local who is a Senior Product Owner for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.
We are looking for a Senior Product Owner with:
- Excellent understanding of Client onboarding across Websites
- Mobile and other multi-channel touchpoints
- Very knowledgeable in feature prioritization
- Good knowledge of Payment mechanisms
- AML and KYC
- Excellent understanding of Agile Product Owner role
- Attention to detail, methodical, deliverable focused with keen sense of Quality.
- Will create and own the Roadmap of the core Product of the business – therefore must demonstrate prior experience in having managed roadmaps and having done cost-benefit analysis
We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.
Desired Skills:
- AML and KYC