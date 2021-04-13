Programme Manager – Community (APACE) RHI

A Programme Manager – Community (APACE) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Lejweleputswa (Welkom) – Free State.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology.

Main purpose of the job

To lead the development and implementation of the APACE community strategy to support the achievement of 90-90-90 targets in Lejweleputswa, Free State, and to ensure the strategic value, relevance, sustainability, and evaluation of community activities

Location

Wits RHI – Lejweleputswa (Free State) – Welkom

Key performance areasCommunity strategy development and oversight

Lead the development of a strategy for the community component of the APACE project within national, international and donor guidelines

Communicate and promote the WRHI APACE strategy to all relevant stakeholders

Training and Skills transfer

Serve as a champion, coach and expert in community approaches to ensure that APACE Programmes effectively use community resources to achieve outcomes

Provide technical support to community-focused staff at facility and district level (Tshwane and Lejweleputswa)

Compliance, Human Resource and Budget Oversight

Provide support to the COP to ensure adequate resources for program implementation are available

Ensure the ordering and procurement of community HTS resources to ensure that provision of HTS is rendered in accordance with the QA principles

Stakeholder management (internal and external)

Act as the first point of contact internally and externally for all aspects of the APACE community programme

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with key external partners to coordinate projects, in particular, NGOs, CBOs/ NPOs, FBOs, WBOTs DOH and other PEPFAR District Support Partners

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labour relations

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Nursing degree or diploma or equivalent in health sciences or related field

Valid drivers license

Professional body registration

Depends on whether clinically active

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience working in a donor-funded organization, or project-based environment

Knowledge of national, provincial and district health structures, clinical systems, HIV/TB programmes, community structures and services

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years experience in public health and HIV/TB community programmes

Demands of the job

National travel will and overtime may be required from time to time

Must be contactable after working hours

Communications and relationships

Maintain effective working relationships with Senior Management and WRHI staff at all levels.

Communicate effectively with all external stakeholders such as donors, Department of Health (DoH), media, medical and academic institutions, community and other partner organizations

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

