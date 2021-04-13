Property Manager

URGENT POSITION!

Property Manager

We are looking for a dynamic leasing admin and property agent to join our team… dealing with sales of units, entry and exit inspections, sorting out maintenance issues and getting units ready for delivery, professional well spoken individuals that are well groomed and people’s person.

Previous experience In property rental is essential… duties include showing off office space, rental Collections, drawing up leases, drawing and managing leases renewals and escalations, dealing with bad debtors, payment plans & drawing up Acknowledge of debts & liaising with lawyers.

Assisting the accounts department.

Dealing with maintenance issues.

Marketing & social media.

Job Responsibilities:

Maintains property rentals by advertising and filling vacancies, negotiating and enforcing leases, updating lease renewals and maintaining and securing premises.

Attracts tenants by advertising vacancies, obtaining referrals from current tenants, explaining advantages of location and services, and showing units.

Contracts with tenants by negotiating leases and collecting security deposits.

Dealing with bad debtors and lawyers.

Maintains property by investigating and resolving tenant complaints, enforcing rules of occupancy, inspecting vacant units and completing repairs & planning renovations.

Maintains building systems by contracting for maintenance service and supervising repairs.

Secures property by contracting with security patrol service, installing and maintaining security devices, establishing and enforcing precautionary policies and procedures, and responding to emergencies.

Prepares reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.

Property Manager Qualifications / Skills:

Motivation for sales

Negotiation

Familiarity with applicable local, laws and regulations

High level of organization and attention to detail

Competence with office management software

Professionalism

Internal communication

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements:

High school diploma

3-5 years’ experience in real estate or sales

1-3 years’ management experience a plus

Solid knowledge of office software such as Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Word and pastel

Pleasae email your CV to

