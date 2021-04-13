Registered NICU Nurse

Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.

Due to the current pandemic our Client is Urgently looking for a Registered Nurse for their NICU department.

Requirements:

Registration with the South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse/ Midwife or equivalent NQF 7 qualification

Previous NICU Experience

Relevant qualification and experience within a specialist area

Advanced Computer Literacy

Flexible in working hours/Shifts

Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation

To apply today please email Cv’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

NICU

Registered Nurse

SANC

Neonatal ICU

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position