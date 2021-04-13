Registered Nurse Midwife

Our clientproudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas.

Due to the current pandemic our Client is Urgently looking for a Registered Nurse – Midwife.

Requirements:

Registration with the South African Nursing Council as a Registered Nurse/ Midwife or equivalent NQF 7 qualification

Previous Midwifery experience

Relevant qualification and experience within a specialist area

Advanced Computer Literacy

Flexible in working hours/Shifts

Capacity to implement and maintain standards of health practice required from all accredited bodies and appropriate health legislation

To apply today please email Cv’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

RN

Registered Nurse

Midwifery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

