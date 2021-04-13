Research and Development Admin at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Performance Areas:
• Ordering, following up on and receiving of R&D raw and packaging materials as required by Lab staff.
• Maintaining the R&D raw and packaging material database by coding, recording, storing and copying of accompanying paperwork e.g. COA, SDS, COC and specifications, etc.
• Updating of raw material files as suppliers or raw materials change, including raw material specifications, SDSs, INCI information, pack size and price.
• Updating of raw materials & MSDS schedule on share drive for all staff.
• Filing of new, raw and packaging materials in an easily accessible system along with relevant paperwork.
• Maintaining the raw material system by discarding expired raw materials on a monthly basis.
• Creating and updating of packaging files as suppliers or materials change.
• Filing and archiving of Master Manufacturing instructions as received from production.
• Assist with sourcing of new raw materials, packaging materials and alternative suppliers.
• Assist R&D Administrator to compile documents such as Handover and Form Amendment documents as well as maintaining the Product Information Dossier for new and reformulated products.
• Maintains the R&D SOP Training Matrix
• Generate purchase orders for laboratory consumables, raw materials and packaging materials required by the R&D Team.
• Arranging trial products (R&D Lab and/or Production) to be delivered to the Trial Co-Ordinator.
• Administration of internal and external product trials, including issuing of product and evaluation forms as well as regular follow ups.
• Compiles IEP/Cep reports based on product evaluations.
• Reports irregularities and other non-conformities relating to cGMP which forms part of the continual quality improvement process.
• Performs all tasks in accordance with the Health and Safety Requirements per the Occupational Health & Safety Act 85 0f 1993.
• Promotes safe working conditions to minimize workplace injuries.
• Carries out all tasks according to relevant Standard Operating Procedures which are obtained in each department. This may include operating SYSPRO.
• General office filing and archiving.
Skills and Abilities/Behaviors:
• Analytical
• Highly organized
• Attention to detail
• Continuous improvement focus
• Open to learning and self-development
• Self-starter and team player
Qualifications and Experience:
• Grade 12 + ND Analytical Chemistry or related degree (B.Sc.)
• 3 years’ experience in Office Admin, ideally in Cosmetic or Pharmaceutical sectors.
• Preferably Regulatory Admin experience
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a R&D Administrator for a company based in the Airport Industria area. The ideal candidate must a National Diploma in Analytical Chemistry or related BSc and 3 years’ experience in a cosmetics or Pharmaceutical sectors.