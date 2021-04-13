Research Nurse (ends 30 September 2021)

A Research Nurse (ending 30 September 2021 – Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof
Main purpose of the job
- Coordination of trial activities to ensure the smooth running of the site including identifying eligible patients and providing nursing care through the treatment phase of the trial through to outcome assessment post-surgery
Location
- Johannesburg – this position will require traveling to various hospitals
Key performance areas
- Support investigators to identify, screen and recruit eligible patients into the trial according to the inclusion and exclusion criteria ensure that all staff are aware of correct timepoints for patient visits and data collection
- Ensure that 30 days follow up appointments are booked prior to discharge and that patients are reminded of the need to return to the hospital 30 days after their operation (prior to discharge, on receipt of follow up appointment date, and preferably shortly before the 30-day appointment)
- Be responsible for reporting serious adverse events in a timely manner at the local level and escalate as appropriate
- Assist in site audits and monitoring visits carried out by regulatory authorities or the Sponsor
- Participate in and contribute to Hub general activities e.g. meetings, training, etc.
- Travel to Spoke sites to assist with site initiation and on-site monitoring visits, the hospitals are Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. (Travel to additional hospitals may be required as per project’s needs)
Required minimum education and training
- Professional/Registered Nurse Diploma or BCur
- Good Clinical Practice certificate
Professional Body Registration
- Registration with the South African Nursing Council
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Willing to travel to spoke hospitals
- Excellent communication and listening skills with the ability to communicate effectively on many levels (including via phone and email)
- Ability to delegate and work through others
- Very well organized, with good attention to detail and strict compliance to protocols
- Excellent time management skills with an ability to plan and prioritize
- Able to work independently, prioritize their own workload to meet schedules and seek advice when necessary
- Good IT skills and familiarity with MS Office applications
- Flexible, team-working attitude
- Good skills in building and strengthening partnerships
- Ability to work a varied shift pattern including nights/weekends flexibly to meet service needs
- Fluent in English with excellent writing and communication skills
- Valid driver’s license
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 2 years experience preferably with clinical trial/research exposure
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 20 April 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.