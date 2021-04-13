Sales Consultant Firearms

Our Client is seeking a Sales Consultant with expert knowledge pertaining to Firearms, ballistics, optics. Must be energetic, self-motivated, and goal-oriented. Competency essential. Competency to trade would secure your position on the shortlist.

Minimum requirements

  • Experience/knowledge of firearm trade and outdoor industry.
  • Knowledgeable of the Firearms Control Act (NON-NEGOTIABLE).
  • Competency to Trade would be ideal
  • Matric.
  • Great general knowledge pertaining to the firearms industry regarding ballistics, optics, hunting, or sport shooting.
  • Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)

Personal Attributes:

  • Proven sales track record.
  • Balanced and mature behavioral profile.
  • Energetic/self-motivated and goal-oriented.
  • Ability to work under pressure and put in extra effort to meet tight deadlines.
  • Strong customer orientation skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication ability.
  • Ability to identify and resolve problems timeously and accurately.
  • A passion for the industry and product.
  • Willing to share knowledge and passion with customers.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

  • Successfully manage customer inquiries/sales.
  • Adhere to all company policies and procedures.
  • Adhere to the firearms control act.
  • Assist with the upkeep, merchandising, and other stock-related duties as a daily stocktake of the sales area or department.
  • Regular feedback to customers.
  • Weekly feedback to floor manager regarding outstanding sales orders, backorders, and special orders.
  • Maintaining a good sales performance and achieving sales targets set by management.

