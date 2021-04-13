Sales Consultant Firearms

Our Client is seeking a Sales Consultant with expert knowledge pertaining to Firearms, ballistics, optics. Must be energetic, self-motivated, and goal-oriented. Competency essential. Competency to trade would secure your position on the shortlist.
Minimum requirements
- Experience/knowledge of firearm trade and outdoor industry.
- Knowledgeable of the Firearms Control Act (NON-NEGOTIABLE).
- Competency to Trade would be ideal
- Matric.
- Great general knowledge pertaining to the firearms industry regarding ballistics, optics, hunting, or sport shooting.
- Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)
Personal Attributes:
- Proven sales track record.
- Balanced and mature behavioral profile.
- Energetic/self-motivated and goal-oriented.
- Ability to work under pressure and put in extra effort to meet tight deadlines.
- Strong customer orientation skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication ability.
- Ability to identify and resolve problems timeously and accurately.
- A passion for the industry and product.
- Willing to share knowledge and passion with customers.
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Successfully manage customer inquiries/sales.
- Adhere to all company policies and procedures.
- Adhere to the firearms control act.
- Assist with the upkeep, merchandising, and other stock-related duties as a daily stocktake of the sales area or department.
- Regular feedback to customers.
- Weekly feedback to floor manager regarding outstanding sales orders, backorders, and special orders.
- Maintaining a good sales performance and achieving sales targets set by management.