Sales Consultant Firearms

Our Client is seeking a Sales Consultant with expert knowledge pertaining to Firearms, ballistics, optics. Must be energetic, self-motivated, and goal-oriented. Competency essential. Competency to trade would secure your position on the shortlist.

Minimum requirements

Experience/knowledge of firearm trade and outdoor industry.

Knowledgeable of the Firearms Control Act (NON-NEGOTIABLE).

Competency to Trade would be ideal

Matric.

Great general knowledge pertaining to the firearms industry regarding ballistics, optics, hunting, or sport shooting.

Excellent communication skills. (Afrikaans and English)

Personal Attributes:

Proven sales track record.

Balanced and mature behavioral profile.

Energetic/self-motivated and goal-oriented.

Ability to work under pressure and put in extra effort to meet tight deadlines.

Strong customer orientation skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication ability.

Ability to identify and resolve problems timeously and accurately.

A passion for the industry and product.

Willing to share knowledge and passion with customers.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Successfully manage customer inquiries/sales.

Adhere to all company policies and procedures.

Adhere to the firearms control act.

Assist with the upkeep, merchandising, and other stock-related duties as a daily stocktake of the sales area or department.

Regular feedback to customers.

Weekly feedback to floor manager regarding outstanding sales orders, backorders, and special orders.

Maintaining a good sales performance and achieving sales targets set by management.

Learn more/Apply for this position