A Western Herbal Manufacturing Company requires the services of a Sales Representative for the Johannesburg region.
Skills, Experience and Education:
- Matric
- A tertiary qualification in sales and marketing would be advantageous
- Knowledge of or interest in natural health
- At least 2 or more years sales experience in calling on pharmacies, health stores etc
- Proven sales track record
- Target driven and strong sales ability
- Self-motivated and able to work independently
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Good computer literacy level (Word, Exel, Outlook Express)
- Own vehicle and a valid driver’s licence
Key Duties and Responsibilities:
- Compose and submit weekly sales reports
- Achieve monthly and annual sales targets
- Present, promote and sell products
- Merchandising
- Monitoring and reporting on competition
- Visting 57 Dis-Chem Pharmacies within a 4-week cycle
- Visiting 32 Health Stores and Health Practitioners within a 6-week cycle
- Provide training of products to stores
- Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships
Commencement date: 1 June 2021
Remuneration: CTC
Basic Salary – R15 000,00 per month
Commission – 10% commission on sales over R175 000,00 per month
Car Allowance – R3500,00 per month
Fuel Allowance – R5250,00 per month
Cell Allowance – R500,00 per month
Medical Aid – 50% contribution towards a standard medical aid
Application Process:
Should you meet the requirements of this position please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Please note that late applications will not be accepted and applications that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.
Closing date for applications: 25 April 2021
Desired Skills:
- Good communucation skills
- ability to work independtly
- target driven
- good computer literacy
- Sales Skills