Sales Representative

Apr 13, 2021

A Western Herbal Manufacturing Company requires the services of a Sales Representative for the Johannesburg region.

Skills, Experience and Education:

  • Matric
  • A tertiary qualification in sales and marketing would be advantageous
  • Knowledge of or interest in natural health
  • At least 2 or more years sales experience in calling on pharmacies, health stores etc
  • Proven sales track record
  • Target driven and strong sales ability
  • Self-motivated and able to work independently
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills
  • Good computer literacy level (Word, Exel, Outlook Express)
  • Own vehicle and a valid driver’s licence

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Compose and submit weekly sales reports
  • Achieve monthly and annual sales targets
  • Present, promote and sell products
  • Merchandising
  • Monitoring and reporting on competition
  • Visting 57 Dis-Chem Pharmacies within a 4-week cycle
  • Visiting 32 Health Stores and Health Practitioners within a 6-week cycle
  • Provide training of products to stores
  • Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

Commencement date: 1 June 2021

Remuneration: CTC
Basic Salary – R15 000,00 per month
Commission – 10% commission on sales over R175 000,00 per month
Car Allowance – R3500,00 per month
Fuel Allowance – R5250,00 per month
Cell Allowance – R500,00 per month
Medical Aid – 50% contribution towards a standard medical aid

Application Process:
Should you meet the requirements of this position please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Please note that late applications will not be accepted and applications that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.

Closing date for applications: 25 April 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Good communucation skills
  • ability to work independtly
  • target driven
  • good computer literacy
  • Sales Skills

