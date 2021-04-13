Sales Representative

A Western Herbal Manufacturing Company requires the services of a Sales Representative for the Johannesburg region.

Skills, Experience and Education:

Matric

A tertiary qualification in sales and marketing would be advantageous

Knowledge of or interest in natural health

At least 2 or more years sales experience in calling on pharmacies, health stores etc

Proven sales track record

Target driven and strong sales ability

Self-motivated and able to work independently

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Good computer literacy level (Word, Exel, Outlook Express)

Own vehicle and a valid driver’s licence

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Compose and submit weekly sales reports

Achieve monthly and annual sales targets

Present, promote and sell products

Merchandising

Monitoring and reporting on competition

Visting 57 Dis-Chem Pharmacies within a 4-week cycle

Visiting 32 Health Stores and Health Practitioners within a 6-week cycle

Provide training of products to stores

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

Commencement date: 1 June 2021

Remuneration: CTC

Basic Salary – R15 000,00 per month

Commission – 10% commission on sales over R175 000,00 per month

Car Allowance – R3500,00 per month

Fuel Allowance – R5250,00 per month

Cell Allowance – R500,00 per month

Medical Aid – 50% contribution towards a standard medical aid

Application Process:

Should you meet the requirements of this position please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Please note that late applications will not be accepted and applications that do not meet the criteria will not be considered.

Closing date for applications: 25 April 2021

