Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions

The future of work is consulting. And as a management consulting company with 20 years’ experience in data and digital solutions, Datonomy is perfectly placed to catapult you onto the career path of your dreams. Our projects cover the full spectrum of data, therefore we can offer you access to the most interesting, innovative, and ground-breaking work currently being [URL Removed] goal is to positively impact One Billion People by 2030 – and we can only achieve this if our clients and our people collaborate on projects and solutions that will change the [URL Removed] MasterThe role requires an individual with good communication skills and high organizational and ownership capacity. The ability to drive delivery through the facilitation of theteam’s enablement is the aim. A servant leader, championing the agile principles, values and practices, as agreed to within the team, and where identified as being useful is required. Accountable for the team’s infrastructure (resourcing, planning, monitoring, reporting) as well as health (team dynamics, motivation, transparency), the role, if successful will move the team towards being self-organized, while delivering high quality, valuable [URL Removed] and Responsibilities

Team Delivery: Lead/facilitate agile ceremonies: daily stand-ups, sprint planning (including effort sizing), sprint retrospectives, Maintain scrum board Product backlog,



Sprint backlog

Optimise team’s work focus: Clear obstacles for the team; Protect team from outside interference/ interruptions allowing them to focus on the work

Ensure SDLC governances and best practice are complied with

Grow the adoption of agile practices (champion & guardian) Planning Liaise with Product Owner and Clients around priorities, backlog grooming, sprint themes, delivery approaches, resourcing. Create short to medium-term flight plans to provide delivery context for larger deliveries Reporting Analyse team’s sprint performance; report on delivery progress and cadence



Personal effectiveness

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality

Communicates clearly and timeously

Accountable for service delivery through own efforts

Problem solving aptitude

Collaborates effectively with others to meet deliveries

Ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines

Aligns to ways of working and team culture

Knowledge and/or experience of working within either Agile and/or other project methodologies

Requirements

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Project Management or related fields

Scrum Master certification

Relevant Scrum Master experience in Financial Services IT

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, TeamFoundationServer

