Senior Consultant – Telecoms at iOCO

The Role:

The purpose of this role is at a senior level, deliver a project end-to-end to the customer, starting with the customer engagement, analyzing the requirement, being part of the project resourcing and then ensuring that the team delivers according to the agreed specification.

To architect solutions for clients in a specific industry/service line.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

Degree in Business/IT (for example Business Science, BCom) &/or relevant specialist qualifications (example, Cyber Security)

Preferred Qualifications:

Honours degree in Business/IT, &/or relevant specialist qualifications (example, Cyber Security)

MBA

Extensive experience in the relevant specialist fields required (Cybersecurity, Cloud, Mining & Industrial, Banking, Telco

Function related experience: Consulting experience : 4 ?? 5 years (previous in house training and background in Consulting advantageous)Leading teams: 2 Years?? experienceOther experience:

Effective Communication skills ?? both written and verbal

Experience in design and building Finance and Budgeting Models

Good analytical and troubleshooting ability

Multiple industry experience

Ability to work within a team and take the technical lead if required

Business analysis and requirements gathering expertise as well as documenting a requirement

Have the ability to delegate tasks to team members and lead large project teams

Key Accountabilities:

Assisting in delivering the Advisory strategy/vision across the customer base

Architecting an Advisory solution based on the customers?? requirements

Ensure the BU is applying Advisory Best Practice across projects

Requirements Gathering/Business Analysis (incl. writing proposals, project charters and quotations)

Crafting/designing, and presenting a proposed solution to a customer

Ensuring that Advisory methodologies are being adopted

QA of work being delivered by peers and team members reporting to the senior consultant

Have the ability to manage a medium team of consultants to deliver an Advisory solution

Developing others through mentoring and presenting of Knowledge Sharing sessions

May be required to present formal training courses to consultants and users

Formulate project documentation templates

Ensure that through the project lifecycle a customer is kept informed through good verbal and written communication

Provide a pre-sales service to the account managers to present demos of tools and solutions

Play an architect role in delivering a solution to a customer

Take ownership and accountability in delivering the solution on-time and within budget

We would expect a senior consultant to have expert knowledge of at least one of our core service offerings

Assist in putting the right mix of skills together for a project team to ensure success

Be in a position to comfortable influence others to work towards a common project goal/outcome (including delegation while remaining responsible)

Contribute to the career growth of colleagues by encouraging development

Give input into the Advisory strategy and approach to delivering solutions

Be attuned to customer challenges or opportunities, where one can add value

Personality and Attributes:

Achievement orientation, Concern for order, quality & accuracy, Continuous learning / information seeking, General knowledge, Initiative, Analytical thinking / analysis & judgement, Conceptual thinking, Client focus / client service orientation, Flexibility, Integrity

Technical / Specialized Expertise

Managerial / Leadership

Communication skills

