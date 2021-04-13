Social Worker at SAVF National Office

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUMREQUIREMENTS:
- B-Graad in Maatskaplike Werk/ B degree in Social Work
- Registrasie by die SARMD /Registration with SACSSP
- Toepaslike werkservaring sal ‘n sterk aanbeveling wees / Applicable experience will be a strong recommendation
- Taalvaardigheid (skriftelik enmondelings) in Afrikaans en Engels / Language abilities (writing and verbal) inAfrikaans and English
- Basiese finansiële kennis / Basic financial knowledge
- Vaardig met Microsoft Word,Excel en internet / Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and internet.
- Goeie menseverhoudings / Goodrelationships with people
- Vermoë om goed in ‘n span tekan werk / Ability to work in a team
- Vermoë om op senior vlakke te kommunikeer / Ability to communicate on senior levels
- Goeie netwerkvermoëns / Good networking abilities
- In diepte kennis van die Kinderwet, Wet 38 van 2005, soos gewysig / In depth knowledge of the Children’s Act, Act 38 of 2005, as amended
PLIGTE / DUTIES:
- Skryf en uitvoer van dieNasionale besigheidsplan vir Departement Maatskaplike Ontwikkeling / Writingand executing the National business plan for the Department of SocialDevelopment
- Bevordering en uitvoering van SAVF kinderbeskerming programme / Promotion and implementation of SAVF Child protection programmes
- Organisasie van spesialekinderbeskermingsgeleenthede, fisies en aanlyn / Organisation of childprotection events, physical and online
Ander deurlopendeadministratiewe take / Other ongoing administrative tasks
SALARIS / SALARY: Volgens SAVF salarisskale / According to SAVF salary scales
- DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: So spoedig as moontlik / As soon as possible
- SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 23 April 2021
Desired Skills:
- Strong communication skills
- Resilience under pressure
- Flexible thinking and ability to adapt to change
- Analytical thinking and attention to details
- Organisation and facilitation skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading
- 2 to 5 years Social Worker
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- South African Council for Social Service Professions
About The Employer:
Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:
The SAVF has the following postion available:
– Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.
Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.
The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:
– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.
– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.
– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.
– Support the aged and disabled persons
FAMNET:
– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families
VISION:
– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need
MISSION:
– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Adequate leave
- Adequate sick leave
- Service bonus
- Pension/Provident fund