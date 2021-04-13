Social Worker at SAVF National Office

MINIMUM VEREISTES / MINIMUMREQUIREMENTS:

B-Graad in Maatskaplike Werk/ B degree in Social Work

Registrasie by die SARMD /Registration with SACSSP

Toepaslike werkservaring sal ‘n sterk aanbeveling wees / Applicable experience will be a strong recommendation

Taalvaardigheid (skriftelik enmondelings) in Afrikaans en Engels / Language abilities (writing and verbal) inAfrikaans and English

Basiese finansiële kennis / Basic financial knowledge

Vaardig met Microsoft Word,Excel en internet / Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and internet.

Goeie menseverhoudings / Goodrelationships with people

Vermoë om goed in ‘n span tekan werk / Ability to work in a team

Vermoë om op senior vlakke te kommunikeer / Ability to communicate on senior levels

Goeie netwerkvermoëns / Good networking abilities

In diepte kennis van die Kinderwet, Wet 38 van 2005, soos gewysig / In depth knowledge of the Children’s Act, Act 38 of 2005, as amended

PLIGTE / DUTIES:

Skryf en uitvoer van dieNasionale besigheidsplan vir Departement Maatskaplike Ontwikkeling / Writingand executing the National business plan for the Department of SocialDevelopment

Bevordering en uitvoering van SAVF kinderbeskerming programme / Promotion and implementation of SAVF Child protection programmes

Organisasie van spesialekinderbeskermingsgeleenthede, fisies en aanlyn / Organisation of childprotection events, physical and online

Ander deurlopendeadministratiewe take / Other ongoing administrative tasks

SALARIS / SALARY: Volgens SAVF salarisskale / According to SAVF salary scales

DIENSAANVAARDING / STARTING DATE: So spoedig as moontlik / As soon as possible

SLUITINGSDATUM / CLOSING DATE: 23 April 2021

Desired Skills:

Strong communication skills

Resilience under pressure

Flexible thinking and ability to adapt to change

Analytical thinking and attention to details

Organisation and facilitation skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading

2 to 5 years Social Worker

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Grade 12 / Matric

South African Council for Social Service Professions

About The Employer:

Die Suid Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie, het die volgende pos beskikbaar:

The SAVF has the following postion available:

– Aansoeke van persone wat oor toepaslike kwalifikasies en ondervinding beskik, word vir die genoemde betrekking ingewag.

Applications from people that qualify are awaited for the mentioned post.

The SAVF renders welfare and welfare related services. This includes services with regard to:

– Child and youth care, statutory work, foster care and care in children’s homes.

– Developmental programmes, job creation and life enhancement programmes.

– Support to individuals and families: combating poverty.

– Support the aged and disabled persons

FAMNET:

– family information and -support network for effective parenting and strong, healthy families. We care for families

– YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

– SUPPORT US!

VISION:

– SAVF is a carrier of hope for people with social need

MISSION:

– As a national welfare organisation to render social services to individuals and families within the community in order to empower them to improve quality of life.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Adequate leave

Adequate sick leave

Service bonus

Pension/Provident fund

