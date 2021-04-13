Software Architect/Backend Team Lead

A SAAS Software Development company is seeking to hire a Backend Team Lead / Software Architect. Candidate should be an enthusiastic, informed leader to lead the team and utilize the company’s new API-driven stack.
Desired Skills:
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- NodeJS
- ES6
- Product Design
- AWS
- API Documentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.