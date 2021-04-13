Sourcing Agent – Previous experience in wholesale production and/or retail

Sourcing Agent: Educated to degree level. Previous experience in wholesale, production and/or retail
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inventory database management – ensure product specifications are accurate and are captured on POS system.
- Maintain Source website and ensure accuracy of product information once live.
- Produce assortment line sheets, catalogues and pricelists for newness and maintain key items line sheets.
- Process wholesale orders from clients and maintain records of purchases, including generating and filing of sales orders, issuing supplier purchase orders and reviewing pro-forma invoices from suppliers.
- Oversee production schedules and maintain Work in Progress reports for open purchases.
- Maintain client and supplier contacts and ensure relevant information is on database.
- Complete client product specification sheets
- Co-ordinating the request of samples from suppliers for Source photoshoots, supervising usage and tracking items and co-ordinating the return of samples.
Requirements
- Educated to degree level. Previous experience in wholesale, production and/or retail preferred.
- Clerical skills for database and record keeping.
- Understanding of key retail metrics to ensure that cost calculations are correct and that purchase orders and inventory counts are accurate.
- Ability to work autonomously with strong attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills.
- Relationship management skills specifically in terms of overseeing vendors.
- Ability to spot trends (new products, styles, brands) in the marketplace.
- Excellent communication skills – effective verbal and written communication skills to be able to speak on the phone and write emails to vendors, shipping companies, and internal personnel.
- Capable of managing own workload and confident in liaising at all levels of the business.
- Flexible and enthusiastic
- Well organised with excellent attention to detail and works well under pressure.
- A strong, proactive team worker
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
