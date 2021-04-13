Sourcing Agent – Previous experience in wholesale production and/or retail

Duties and Responsibilities

Inventory database management – ensure product specifications are accurate and are captured on POS system.

Maintain Source website and ensure accuracy of product information once live.

Produce assortment line sheets, catalogues and pricelists for newness and maintain key items line sheets.

Process wholesale orders from clients and maintain records of purchases, including generating and filing of sales orders, issuing supplier purchase orders and reviewing pro-forma invoices from suppliers.

Oversee production schedules and maintain Work in Progress reports for open purchases.

Maintain client and supplier contacts and ensure relevant information is on database.

Complete client product specification sheets

Co-ordinating the request of samples from suppliers for Source photoshoots, supervising usage and tracking items and co-ordinating the return of samples.

Requirements

Educated to degree level. Previous experience in wholesale, production and/or retail preferred.

Clerical skills for database and record keeping.

Understanding of key retail metrics to ensure that cost calculations are correct and that purchase orders and inventory counts are accurate.

Ability to work autonomously with strong attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills.

Relationship management skills specifically in terms of overseeing vendors.

Ability to spot trends (new products, styles, brands) in the marketplace.

Excellent communication skills – effective verbal and written communication skills to be able to speak on the phone and write emails to vendors, shipping companies, and internal personnel.

Capable of managing own workload and confident in liaising at all levels of the business.

Flexible and enthusiastic

Well organised with excellent attention to detail and works well under pressure.

A strong, proactive team worker

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

