Sourcing Agent – Previous experience in wholesale production and/or retail

Apr 13, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Inventory database management – ensure product specifications are accurate and are captured on POS system.
  • Maintain Source website and ensure accuracy of product information once live.
  • Produce assortment line sheets, catalogues and pricelists for newness and maintain key items line sheets.
  • Process wholesale orders from clients and maintain records of purchases, including generating and filing of sales orders, issuing supplier purchase orders and reviewing pro-forma invoices from suppliers.
  • Oversee production schedules and maintain Work in Progress reports for open purchases.
  • Maintain client and supplier contacts and ensure relevant information is on database.
  • Complete client product specification sheets
  • Co-ordinating the request of samples from suppliers for Source photoshoots, supervising usage and tracking items and co-ordinating the return of samples.

Requirements

  • Educated to degree level. Previous experience in wholesale, production and/or retail preferred.
  • Clerical skills for database and record keeping.
  • Understanding of key retail metrics to ensure that cost calculations are correct and that purchase orders and inventory counts are accurate.
  • Ability to work autonomously with strong attention to detail and exceptional organizational skills.
  • Relationship management skills specifically in terms of overseeing vendors.
  • Ability to spot trends (new products, styles, brands) in the marketplace.
  • Excellent communication skills – effective verbal and written communication skills to be able to speak on the phone and write emails to vendors, shipping companies, and internal personnel.
  • Capable of managing own workload and confident in liaising at all levels of the business.
  • Flexible and enthusiastic
  • Well organised with excellent attention to detail and works well under pressure.
  • A strong, proactive team worker

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

