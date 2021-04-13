SPAR Various

Do you want to expand your Retail knowledge and work in Saudi Arabia on contract to assist in the setting up of various SPAR shops. Have you worked for SPAR retail before and you are looking for some adventure and be prepared to work hard, then please apply

Must be qualified in a business-related discipline.

Will have a demonstrated ability to lead and manage a Retail and Merchandise function in a multi business unit environment.

Strong Operational and Store Development expertise, ideally from Fashion/Lifestyle/Sport.

Will have a proven ability to drive cultural and structural change via collaboration and a clear value placed on high performance, quality and service.

Have delivered positive commercial outcomes within a large business environment or International brand and have high level financial management skills

Results and Performance driven

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage and motivate high performance teams

Expertise in budgeting, strategic planning, retail operations, merchandise management/trading, campaign management, space planning and sales management

Must have a MBA in Business or equavalent – BA in Business Management with plus minus 10 years experience. Housing, transport and other incentives – no taxes on any income. More information will be provided on request

Learn more/Apply for this position