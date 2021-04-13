Stability Chemist at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Performance Areas:

• Setting up samples for all facets of stability testing

• Monthly testing plan

• Testing of products at correct intervals and accurate recording of results.

• Manage the stability database

• Critical analysis of samples on the stability program

• Interpretation of results

• Notifying team members of undesirable results

• Lead the monthly stability meeting

• Investigate ways of speeding up stability with additional equipment

• Contribute to the overall success of the R&D team.

Competencies:

• This position needs a person with drive, attention to detail, a focus on continuous improvement, a team player with excellent communication skills.

Qualifications and Experience Requirements:

• Minimum Qualification -ND in Analytical Chemistry or BSc Chemistry plus a Coschem Diploma or Cosmetic Formulation Postgraduate Diploma

• At least 3 years’ QC or Formulating experience in a Cosmetic/Pharmaceutical environment

About The Employer:

