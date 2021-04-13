Stability Chemist at O’Brien Recruitment

Key Performance Areas:
• Setting up samples for all facets of stability testing
• Monthly testing plan
• Testing of products at correct intervals and accurate recording of results.
• Manage the stability database
• Critical analysis of samples on the stability program
• Interpretation of results
• Notifying team members of undesirable results
• Lead the monthly stability meeting
• Investigate ways of speeding up stability with additional equipment
• Contribute to the overall success of the R&D team.
Competencies:
• This position needs a person with drive, attention to detail, a focus on continuous improvement, a team player with excellent communication skills.
Qualifications and Experience Requirements:
• Minimum Qualification -ND in Analytical Chemistry or BSc Chemistry plus a Coschem Diploma or Cosmetic Formulation Postgraduate Diploma
• At least 3 years’ QC or Formulating experience in a Cosmetic/Pharmaceutical environment
About The Employer:
