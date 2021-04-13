Stability Chemist

Key Performance Areas:
- Setting up samples for all facets of stability testing
- Monthly testing plan
- Testing of products at correct intervals and accurate recording of results.
- Manage the stability database
- Critical analysis of samples on the stability program
- Interpretation of results
- Notifying team members of undesirable results
- Lead the monthly stability meeting
- Investigate ways of speeding up stability with additional equipment
- Contribute to the overall success of the R&D team.
Qualifications and Experience Requirements:
- Minimum Qualification -ND in Analytical Chemistry or BSc Chemistry plus a Coschem Diploma or Cosmetic Formulation Postgraduate Diploma
- At least 3 years’ QC or Formulating experience in a Cosmetic/Pharmaceutical environment