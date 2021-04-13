Stability Chemist

Apr 13, 2021

Key Performance Areas:

  • Setting up samples for all facets of stability testing
  • Monthly testing plan
  • Testing of products at correct intervals and accurate recording of results.
  • Manage the stability database
  • Critical analysis of samples on the stability program
  • Interpretation of results
  • Notifying team members of undesirable results
  • Lead the monthly stability meeting
  • Investigate ways of speeding up stability with additional equipment
  • Contribute to the overall success of the R&D team.

Qualifications and Experience Requirements:

  • Minimum Qualification -ND in Analytical Chemistry or BSc Chemistry plus a Coschem Diploma or Cosmetic Formulation Postgraduate Diploma
  • At least 3 years’ QC or Formulating experience in a Cosmetic/Pharmaceutical environment

Learn more/Apply for this position