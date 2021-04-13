Strategy and Consulting Manager at IT NETWORK

Apr 13, 2021

We are currently seeking Strategy & Consulting People Communications Manager to join our dynamic team who will work with a range of stakeholders to define, refine, optimize and execute People Communications programs.

Basic Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree preferably in Marketing & Communication, English, or Journalism.
  • Minimum of 7 years of internal communications experience in a large complex organization

Responsibilities:

  • Execute the successful operation of the client’s internal communications programs
  • Content creation and management in compliance with communication policies, guidelines and procedures

Professional Skills

  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple concurrent projects within tight timelines

  • Demonstrated ability to effectively utilize multi-media communication channels

  • Technical aptitude

  • Ability to work agilely and contribute to creative solutioning
  • Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide range of stakeholders
  • Strong “interlock” skills: collaboration across teams
  • Ability to manage external agencies
  • Presentation creation skills
  • Strong eye for design and effective visual communication
  • Demonstrated leadership and teamwork in a professional setting
  • Passionate, flexible, committed, can-do attitude

If you would like to know more about this position, please email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Marketing
  • Communication
  • Strategy Development
  • Content Creation
  • Multi-tasking
  • Agility
  • Collaboration
  • Teamwork
  • Presentation
  • Leadership
  • Design
  • Analytic

Learn more/Apply for this position