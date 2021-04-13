Strategy and Consulting Manager at IT NETWORK

We are currently seeking Strategy & Consulting People Communications Manager to join our dynamic team who will work with a range of stakeholders to define, refine, optimize and execute People Communications programs.

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree preferably in Marketing & Communication, English, or Journalism.

Minimum of 7 years of internal communications experience in a large complex organization

Responsibilities:

Execute the successful operation of the client’s internal communications programs

Content creation and management in compliance with communication policies, guidelines and procedures

Professional Skills

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple concurrent projects within tight timelines

Demonstrated ability to effectively utilize multi-media communication channels

Technical aptitude

Ability to work agilely and contribute to creative solutioning

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide range of stakeholders

Strong “interlock” skills: collaboration across teams

Ability to manage external agencies

Presentation creation skills

Strong eye for design and effective visual communication

Demonstrated leadership and teamwork in a professional setting

Passionate, flexible, committed, can-do attitude

If you would like to know more about this position, please email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Marketing

Communication

Strategy Development

Content Creation

Multi-tasking

Agility

Collaboration

Teamwork

Presentation

Leadership

Design

Analytic

