Strategy and Consulting Manager at IT NETWORK

We are currently seeking Strategy & Consulting People Communications Manager to join our dynamic team who will work with a range of stakeholders to define, refine, optimize and execute People Communications programs.
Basic Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree preferably in Marketing & Communication, English, or Journalism.
- Minimum of 7 years of internal communications experience in a large complex organization
Responsibilities:
- Execute the successful operation of the client’s internal communications programs
- Content creation and management in compliance with communication policies, guidelines and procedures
Professional Skills
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple concurrent projects within tight timelines
-
Demonstrated ability to effectively utilize multi-media communication channels
-
Technical aptitude
- Ability to work agilely and contribute to creative solutioning
- Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide range of stakeholders
- Strong “interlock” skills: collaboration across teams
- Ability to manage external agencies
- Presentation creation skills
- Strong eye for design and effective visual communication
- Demonstrated leadership and teamwork in a professional setting
- Passionate, flexible, committed, can-do attitude
If you would like to know more about this position, please email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Marketing
- Communication
- Strategy Development
- Content Creation
- Multi-tasking
- Agility
- Collaboration
- Teamwork
- Presentation
- Leadership
- Design
- Analytic