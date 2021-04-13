Unit Manager Surgical ICU

Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas are urgently looking for a Unit Manager for the Surgical ICU.

The Unit Manager will be responsible for monitoring and ensurign that Quality nursing care and service delivery is implemted and practiced wuthin a mult-disciplinary team.

You will be accountable for coordination capacity building, mentoring, couching, training and development of the ICU unit.

Requirements:

Relevant Nurse Qualification

Management expereince

Regsitered with SANC as a Registered Nurse

ICU Trained

Shift work

SAP experience

BLS Certification

To take advantage and apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Unit Manager

Surgical ICU

BLS

ICU trained

SANC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

