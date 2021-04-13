Our client proudly boasts over 30 years of serving the communities of Lenasia, Soweto and surrounding areas are urgently looking for a Unit Manager for the Surgical ICU.
The Unit Manager will be responsible for monitoring and ensurign that Quality nursing care and service delivery is implemted and practiced wuthin a mult-disciplinary team.
You will be accountable for coordination capacity building, mentoring, couching, training and development of the ICU unit.
Requirements:
- Relevant Nurse Qualification
- Management expereince
- Regsitered with SANC as a Registered Nurse
- ICU Trained
- Shift work
- SAP experience
- BLS Certification
To take advantage and apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Unit Manager
- Surgical ICU
- BLS
- ICU trained
- SANC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree