Accountant

Apr 14, 2021

An independent firm of Chartered Accountants in the Southern Suburbs is seeking a suitably experienced Accountant.

Responsibilities:

  • Preparation of monthly management accounts for clients (from source documents)
  • Preparation of Vat returns for clients and submission on e-filing
  • Drafting of Annual Financial statements in caseware or excel from Trial Balance’s provided by the client
  • Preparation of annual financial statements after processing all source documents
  • Meeting with clients to discuss and approve the annual accounts.
  • Consulting with clients on their business / individual financial matters
  • Supervising and assisting various bookkeepers/accountants employed by our clients

Requirements:

  • Thorough accounting & bookkeeping knowledge, including preparation of books to trial balance and completion of management accounts is essential
  • 5 years’ experience working in an accounting department within a practice is non-negotiable
  • Pastel processing knowledge
  • Caseware Working Papers experience
  • Working knowledge of Income Tax & VAT – able to provide professional advice to clients
  • Highly PC literate with advanced Excel knowledge
  • BCom Accounting or similar & post article experience would be advantageous, but is not essential

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

