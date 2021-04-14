An independent firm of Chartered Accountants in the Southern Suburbs is seeking a suitably experienced Accountant.
Responsibilities:
- Preparation of monthly management accounts for clients (from source documents)
- Preparation of Vat returns for clients and submission on e-filing
- Drafting of Annual Financial statements in caseware or excel from Trial Balance’s provided by the client
- Preparation of annual financial statements after processing all source documents
- Meeting with clients to discuss and approve the annual accounts.
- Consulting with clients on their business / individual financial matters
- Supervising and assisting various bookkeepers/accountants employed by our clients
Requirements:
- Thorough accounting & bookkeeping knowledge, including preparation of books to trial balance and completion of management accounts is essential
- 5 years’ experience working in an accounting department within a practice is non-negotiable
- Pastel processing knowledge
- Caseware Working Papers experience
- Working knowledge of Income Tax & VAT – able to provide professional advice to clients
- Highly PC literate with advanced Excel knowledge
- BCom Accounting or similar & post article experience would be advantageous, but is not essential
