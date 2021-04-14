Admin Coordinator at The Unlimited

We are looking for a meticulous Admin coordinator with a high attention to detail to ensure that all our sales are captured accurately and timeously.
The successful candidate will be responsibile for ensuring sales are accounted for, checked and captured accurately and on time daily. There is zero room for errors and discrepencies.
Requirements:
- a matirc
- own reliable vehicle
- at least 3 years of admin/ data capturing experience
- excellent communciation skills
- problem solving and solution orientated approach to any admin issues/ obstacles
- meticulous with a high attention to detail
- a good multi tasker
- abillity to take control in tough situtations
- excellent time management skills
- computor literate (Word, outlook, excel)
Duties and responsibilities:
- account for/ check and capture all sales information per team
- capture all relevant information and submit to the franchise owner & head office on a report daily
- manage stock count and allocation of stock daily and monthly
- assist the office manager in the admin related tasks of new hires and contracts
- assistance when required in the screening of CVs for recruitment as well as booking of appointment’s for the sales reps in relation to their territory planning
- research in relation to route planning for the sales reps
- any other Ad hoc tasks required by the office manager
If you meet the above requirements then we would like to hear from you. Please note the salary is commensurate with skill and experience. Please note if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks kindly consider your application non successful.
Desired Skills:
- Admin
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Multitasking
- Data Capture