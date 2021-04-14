Admin Coordinator at The Unlimited

We are looking for a meticulous Admin coordinator with a high attention to detail to ensure that all our sales are captured accurately and timeously.

The successful candidate will be responsibile for ensuring sales are accounted for, checked and captured accurately and on time daily. There is zero room for errors and discrepencies.

Requirements:

a matirc

own reliable vehicle

at least 3 years of admin/ data capturing experience

excellent communciation skills

problem solving and solution orientated approach to any admin issues/ obstacles

meticulous with a high attention to detail

a good multi tasker

abillity to take control in tough situtations

excellent time management skills

computor literate (Word, outlook, excel)

Duties and responsibilities:

account for/ check and capture all sales information per team

capture all relevant information and submit to the franchise owner & head office on a report daily

manage stock count and allocation of stock daily and monthly

assist the office manager in the admin related tasks of new hires and contracts

assistance when required in the screening of CVs for recruitment as well as booking of appointment’s for the sales reps in relation to their territory planning

research in relation to route planning for the sales reps

any other Ad hoc tasks required by the office manager

If you meet the above requirements then we would like to hear from you. Please note the salary is commensurate with skill and experience. Please note if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks kindly consider your application non successful.

Desired Skills:

Admin

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Multitasking

Data Capture

