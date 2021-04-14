Agile Master – Centurion – Contract – up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

We are urgently looking for an exceptional Agile Master to join a top engineering group that puts the forward in forward-thinking manufacturing and technology. Use inventive techs with great minds that think alike and create next generation software systems.

If you are big on sharing knowledge and ideas, and willing and able to travel internationally to work on this amazing project, this is for you!

Join a team that encourages solution driven thinking in an efficient and vibrant environment.

Qualifications and Experience:

7+ years’ experience in more than one Agile Team

At least 10 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential – Minimum qualification required

IT / Business Degree

Certification as Scrum Master

Project Management qualification (Advantageous)

South African citizens / residents are preferred Location(s)

Responsibilities:

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. numerous Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Previous exposure to cross functional Supply Chain processes will be advantageous. Specific Technical / Functional skills

Excellent knowledge and experience in applying Agile scaled models

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Solid understanding of JAVA and related technologies and tools (e.g. Angular, RESTful and SOAP, SQL (Postgres), micro services) Soft skills

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

JIRA

Agile

JAVA

Angular

RESTful

SOAP

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

