Assistant Manager

Apr 14, 2021

DUR001267 – Assistant Lodge Manager (Hluhluwe)

Purpose of the Job:

To assist the Lodge Manager in managing the lodge and, by doing so, creating a profound guest experience, which is in line with the service, vision, and creative concepts of the lodge.

Required Qualifications:

  • Hospitality Diploma or tertiary qualification in Management

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in a management role in relation to a lodge environment
  • Focus on guest experience delivery from kitchen & bar & waitron department
  • Presenting month end packs to Operations & Finance depts
  • Understanding of budget control, financial management and planning
  • HR functions of the lodge
  • Staff management and staff disciplinary process
  • Development / Uplifting process of employees
  • Front office skills and guest reception experience
  • Ability to train staff
  • Finance, admin stock control and stocktaking

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Strong communications skills (Verbal and written in English and Zulu)
  • Well groomed, good personal hygiene and presentable
  • Bubbly, friendly personality
  • Strong work ethics and the ability to work unsupervised
  • Empathetic and compassionate personality
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Self-motivated
  • Excellent decision making and problem solving
  • Understanding and tolerant of cultural differences
  • Realistic expectation of living in a remote area

Remuneration:

Competitive, market-related but dependent upon skills and experience.

To be considered, candidates must strictly meet the minimum requirements. Only suitable candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position