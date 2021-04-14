Assistant Manager

DUR001267 – Assistant Lodge Manager (Hluhluwe)

Purpose of the Job:

To assist the Lodge Manager in managing the lodge and, by doing so, creating a profound guest experience, which is in line with the service, vision, and creative concepts of the lodge.

Required Qualifications:

Hospitality Diploma or tertiary qualification in Management

Technical Competencies & Experience:

2 – 3 years’ experience in a management role in relation to a lodge environment

Focus on guest experience delivery from kitchen & bar & waitron department

Presenting month end packs to Operations & Finance depts

Understanding of budget control, financial management and planning

HR functions of the lodge

Staff management and staff disciplinary process

Development / Uplifting process of employees

Front office skills and guest reception experience

Ability to train staff

Finance, admin stock control and stocktaking

Behavioural Competencies:

Strong communications skills (Verbal and written in English and Zulu )

) Well groomed, good personal hygiene and presentable

Bubbly, friendly personality

Strong work ethics and the ability to work unsupervised

Empathetic and compassionate personality

Excellent interpersonal skills

Self-motivated

Excellent decision making and problem solving

Understanding and tolerant of cultural differences

Realistic expectation of living in a remote area

Remuneration:

Competitive, market-related but dependent upon skills and experience.

To be considered, candidates must strictly meet the minimum requirements. Only suitable candidates will be contacted.

