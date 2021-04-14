BI Data Architect at Datonomy Solutions

BI DATA ARCHITECTMAIN PURPOSEResponsible for the alignment of the BI architecture with the business strategy by analysing, defining and designing the data architecture required to achieve the organisation’s information [URL Removed] OUTCOMES

Define end to end data design for BI solutions Provide the overall cohesiveness to ensure that all the components of the proposed BI solution will fit together Work in close collaboration with Data Integration and Information Delivery developers to ensure that the different parts of a solution are integrated and that appropriate technology choices are made.

Develop and define data standards Develops and defines the data standards for the organisation Communicates the business benefit of the data standards, champions and governs the standards across the organisation

Develop and define metadata management Understands the different metadata management processes and tools Designs and maintains the metadata repositories to enable the organisation to understand their data assets

Create optimal data design Works with business and technology stakeholders to translate business problems into data designs Creates optimal designs through iterative processes, aligning user needs with organisational objectives and system requirements

Develop and define data governance Takes responsibility for the assurance of data solutions and making recommendations to ensure compliance Accept overall responsibility for the Data Governance component of the BI environment, including data quality, integrity and reliability

Build and maintain relationships across business, suppliers and IT Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with Business, Enterprise Architecture and other relevant IT teams to formulate BI data strategies Act as a virtual member of the Enterprise Architecture team to provide specialist knowledge of Data Architectures concerns and principles to the Enterprise Architecture competency and that the Information/Data Architecture is considered in Enterprise Architecture implementations

Lead and drive research and development Lead and drive the Research & Development effort of the BI team in order to provide input into: Technology decisions to ensure that new technologies provide sufficient data for decision support The technical and data roadmap (BI Conceptual Architecture) to support the BI strategy Ensure that the Data Architecture methodology is subject to continuous improvement by applying lessons learnt from projects and initiatives to the base methodology in addition to monitoring industry trends and best practices to improve maturity in this area

Ensure team works effectively to produce quality work Build a sustainable team capability Set aligned goals for subordinates to deliver



JOB REQUIREMENTS

Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Up to 8 years’ experience in IT, with a minimum of 5 years in a BI technical role and a minimum of 3 years in a BI architecture role

Proven track record of delivering BI technical solutions

Proven application of Data Warehousing and BI best practices

Proven track record of implementing innovative BI solutions leading to clear business benefits

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

In depth knowledge of Data Warehousing and BI best practices

In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)

Experience in dimensional modelling, analysing source systems, data flows and delivering data architecture designs

Change oriented – supports and drives change and confronts challenges in creative ways

Disciplined in applying BI standards but open to suggestion and change

Abstract thinker who is capable of finding an appropriate solution to complex problems

Meticulous and attention-to-detail focus

Self-motivated with a can-do attitude

