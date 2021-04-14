Branch Manager

Apr 14, 2021

Position: Branch Manager
Location: Durban, KZN
Type: Permanent
Salary: R25 000 – R29 000 p/m CTC (Benefits included in the CTC is Cellphone & Petrol allowance)
Sales Target: R200 000 p/m (commission shall be payable as per company structure)
Starting date: ASAP/Immediately

Job Scope:
Our Client is looking for a talented Branch Manager to assign and direct all work performed in the branch and to supervise all areas of operation. You will manage staff, foster a positive environment and ensure customer satisfaction and proper branch operation. The successful candidate will have a hands-on approach and will be committed to the expansion and success of the business by implementing strategies that increase productivity and enable sales target achievement.

Requirements:

  • Sales management experience, as well as strong leadership skills, will be an advantage
  • Proven branch management experience, as a Branch Manager or similar role
  • Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices
  • Ability to meet sales targets and production goals
  • Familiarity within the warehousing industry will be an advantage
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Sales experience
  • Results-driven and customer-focused
  • Leadership and human resources management skills

Duties and responsibilities:

  • HR Management in various departments: Sales/Admin/Accounts/Warehouse
  • Sales and Marketing Management
  • Maintain and Control:
  • Purchase Orders
  • Invoicing
  • Debtors Creditors
  • Project Management and Planning
  • Warehouse-stock Control
  • Maintain Sales/GPO and invoicing target set
  • Logistics / Expediting
  • Staff / Technical Product Training
  • Customer Relations / Supplier Relations
  • Control of sales and sales team, as well as teams performance
  • Sales and Invoicing Forecasting – Every Monday
  • Control and Maintain Budgets Set
  • Control of Age Analysis
  • Ensuring the Branch meets Sales Budgets
  • Ensure sales staff are trained and supported daily, within their designated areas
  • Monthly individual sales target set as per company structure
  • Any and all duties designated to you by management

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send their UPDATED CV & CONTACT DETAILS to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #BM_KZN as a reference; to assist us in finding your application faster, due to the high-volume email applications we receive daily.
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Management
  • Proven Branch management experience
  • Familiar with warehousing industry trends
  • Results driven
  • Sales experience
  • HR Management
  • Project management & planning
  • Warehouse stock-control
  • Logistics/expediting
  • Customer relations
  • Control of Sales teams & team performance
  • Control & Maintain budgets

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

