Position: Branch Manager
Location: Durban, KZN
Type: Permanent
Salary: R25 000 – R29 000 p/m CTC (Benefits included in the CTC is Cellphone & Petrol allowance)
Sales Target: R200 000 p/m (commission shall be payable as per company structure)
Starting date: ASAP/Immediately
Job Scope:
Our Client is looking for a talented Branch Manager to assign and direct all work performed in the branch and to supervise all areas of operation. You will manage staff, foster a positive environment and ensure customer satisfaction and proper branch operation. The successful candidate will have a hands-on approach and will be committed to the expansion and success of the business by implementing strategies that increase productivity and enable sales target achievement.
Requirements:
- Sales management experience, as well as strong leadership skills, will be an advantage
- Proven branch management experience, as a Branch Manager or similar role
- Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices
- Ability to meet sales targets and production goals
- Familiarity within the warehousing industry will be an advantage
- Excellent organizational skills
- Sales experience
- Results-driven and customer-focused
- Leadership and human resources management skills
Duties and responsibilities:
- HR Management in various departments: Sales/Admin/Accounts/Warehouse
- Sales and Marketing Management
- Maintain and Control:
- Purchase Orders
- Invoicing
- Debtors Creditors
- Project Management and Planning
- Warehouse-stock Control
- Maintain Sales/GPO and invoicing target set
- Logistics / Expediting
- Staff / Technical Product Training
- Customer Relations / Supplier Relations
- Control of sales and sales team, as well as teams performance
- Sales and Invoicing Forecasting – Every Monday
- Control and Maintain Budgets Set
- Control of Age Analysis
- Ensuring the Branch meets Sales Budgets
- Ensure sales staff are trained and supported daily, within their designated areas
- Monthly individual sales target set as per company structure
- Any and all duties designated to you by management
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send their UPDATED CV & CONTACT DETAILS to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #BM_KZN as a reference; to assist us in finding your application faster, due to the high-volume email applications we receive daily.
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Sales Management
- Proven Branch management experience
- Familiar with warehousing industry trends
- Results driven
- Sales experience
- HR Management
- Project management & planning
- Warehouse stock-control
- Logistics/expediting
- Customer relations
- Control of Sales teams & team performance
- Control & Maintain budgets
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
