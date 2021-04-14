Branch Manager

Position: Branch Manager

Location: Durban, KZN

Type: Permanent

Salary: R25 000 – R29 000 p/m CTC (Benefits included in the CTC is Cellphone & Petrol allowance)

Sales Target: R200 000 p/m (commission shall be payable as per company structure)

Starting date: ASAP/Immediately

Job Scope:

Our Client is looking for a talented Branch Manager to assign and direct all work performed in the branch and to supervise all areas of operation. You will manage staff, foster a positive environment and ensure customer satisfaction and proper branch operation. The successful candidate will have a hands-on approach and will be committed to the expansion and success of the business by implementing strategies that increase productivity and enable sales target achievement.

Requirements:

Sales management experience, as well as strong leadership skills, will be an advantage

Proven branch management experience, as a Branch Manager or similar role

Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices

Ability to meet sales targets and production goals

Familiarity within the warehousing industry will be an advantage

Excellent organizational skills

Sales experience

Results-driven and customer-focused

Leadership and human resources management skills

Duties and responsibilities:

HR Management in various departments: Sales/Admin/Accounts/Warehouse

Sales and Marketing Management

Maintain and Control:

Purchase Orders

Invoicing

Debtors Creditors

Project Management and Planning

Warehouse-stock Control

Maintain Sales/GPO and invoicing target set

Logistics / Expediting

Staff / Technical Product Training

Customer Relations / Supplier Relations

Control of sales and sales team, as well as teams performance

Sales and Invoicing Forecasting – Every Monday

Control and Maintain Budgets Set

Control of Age Analysis

Ensuring the Branch meets Sales Budgets

Ensure sales staff are trained and supported daily, within their designated areas

Monthly individual sales target set as per company structure

Any and all duties designated to you by management

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send their UPDATED CV & CONTACT DETAILS to [Email Address Removed]

Use #BM_KZN as a reference; to assist us in finding your application faster, due to the high-volume email applications we receive daily.

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

