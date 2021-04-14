Business Analyst at QES

Apr 14, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a UI / UX Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

  • Experience as a business analyst in the financial services industry..
  • Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA), Diploma in Business Analysis (DipBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA).
  • Degree in business/information technology will be advantageous.

Competencies

  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
  • Exceptional business writing skills
  • Understanding of UI/UX design concepts.
  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
  • Strong facilitation skills – the ability to communicate with various audiences, including end users, managers, and members of the IT/Systems team
  • Interpersonal skills, relationship building
  • Self-starter
  • Client Services Orientation
  • Multi-tasking skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities and keep up with project scope changes
  • Attention to detail
  • Concern for order & accuracy
  • Stress tolerance / Flexibility
  • Innovative thinking

Attributes

  • Positive, enthusiastic attitude
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Honesty, integrity and respect
  • Results Driven
  • Teamwork
  • Ability to work independently
  • Resilience

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • UX
  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

