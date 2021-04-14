Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a UI / UX Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
- Experience as a business analyst in the financial services industry..
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA), Diploma in Business Analysis (DipBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA).
- Degree in business/information technology will be advantageous.
Competencies
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
- Exceptional business writing skills
- Understanding of UI/UX design concepts.
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Strong facilitation skills – the ability to communicate with various audiences, including end users, managers, and members of the IT/Systems team
- Interpersonal skills, relationship building
- Self-starter
- Client Services Orientation
- Multi-tasking skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities and keep up with project scope changes
- Attention to detail
- Concern for order & accuracy
- Stress tolerance / Flexibility
- Innovative thinking
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty, integrity and respect
- Results Driven
- Teamwork
- Ability to work independently
- Resilience
Desired Skills:
- UI
- UX
- Business Analysis
- Business Process Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric