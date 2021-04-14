Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (CRM / Avaya) to join them on an independent contract basis

Experience as a business analyst in the financial services industry..

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA), Diploma in Business Analysis (DipBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA).

Degree in business/information technology will be advantageous.

Competencies

Understanding of Avaya , Policy Center , Insurance Domain, CRM

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Exceptional business writing skills

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Strong facilitation skills – the ability to communicate with various audiences, including end users, managers, and members of the IT/Systems team

Interpersonal skills, relationship building

Self-starter

Client Services Orientation

Multi-tasking skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities and keep up with project scope changes

Attention to detail

Concern for order & accuracy

Stress tolerance / Flexibility

Innovative thinking

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty, integrity and respect

Results Driven

Teamwork

Ability to work independently

Resilience

Desired Skills:

CRM

AVAYA

Business analysis

Insurance

Requirement Gathering

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

