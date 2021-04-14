Clinical Analyst

Apr 14, 2021

POSITION: Clinical Analyst/Benefits Management Analyst/Clinical Data Analyst
LOCATION: Pretoria
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:
To report on and analyse client-specific data, consult with clients regarding expenditure, benefit design and industry trends.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • BPharm, M Pharm or equivalent will be advantageous.
  • Registered with the SA Pharmacy Council
  • Minimum 3 years experience in the health care, medical aid industry or research.
  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
  • Computer skills, including proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
  • Microsoft Office – Excel Advanced (advantage)
  • Knowledge of QlikView and Qlik Sense (advantage)
  • An understanding of health economics
  • Able to analyse qualitative and quantitative data and to draw meaningful conclusions.
  • Good knowledge of various legislation concerning medical schemes, PMBs, and other healthcare issues.

KNOWLEDGE & ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

  • Excellent verbal communication and writing skills.
  • Analytical and detail orientated.
  • Ability to work independently and in a multidisciplinary team.
  • Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, managers, and clients.
  • Adaptable and flexible.
  • Capable of using initiative within the scope of responsibilities.
  • Ability to deal with conflict.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Reporting
  • To develop reports and presentations for clients regarding their medicine expenditure based on client SLA using various tools available.
  • To check and analyse reports created prior to distribution to clients.
  • To present findings and possible recommendations to clients as and when requested.
  • To compile ad hoc reports for clients based on client requests.
  • To compile and communicate internal reports and analytics according to business decision requests/requirements.
  • Analysis and consultation
  • To continually scrutinise and analyse information reported on, and to raise possible concerns with clients according to industry standards and client-specific requirements.
  • To consult with clients regarding feedback on reports to address areas of concern.
  • To provide quality services according to client offering (scheduled or requested consultations).
  • To consult internally with relevant departments regarding best practices and recommendations to clients (documentation and data analysis) to provide top-quality solutions to client-specific needs.
  • To consult with clients regarding changes in benefit design to address clients’ marketing and financial positions according to industry standards.
  • To provide training regarding company data analysis platforms to internal and external clients.
  • To provide analytical input to the company’s Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee (PTC).
  • Research and development
  • To co-author the annual publication to the industry to raise awareness of the company’s brand.
  • To serve as a member of the Utilisation Management Working Group of the PTC to support funding decisions.
  • To attend and participate in various industry forums to ensure the implementation of best practices within the company as well as to provide relevant information and input during discussion.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #PCA as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • BPharm/MPharm
  • Registered with SA Pharmacy Council
  • QlikView/QlikSense
  • Advanced Excel
  • Analyse qualitative and quantitative data
  • Reporting
  • Analysis & consultation
  • Research & Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position