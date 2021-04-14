Clinical Analyst

POSITION: Clinical Analyst/Benefits Management Analyst/Clinical Data Analyst

LOCATION: Pretoria

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

To report on and analyse client-specific data, consult with clients regarding expenditure, benefit design and industry trends.

REQUIREMENTS:

BPharm, M Pharm or equivalent will be advantageous.

Registered with the SA Pharmacy Council

Minimum 3 years experience in the health care, medical aid industry or research.

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Computer skills, including proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft Office – Excel Advanced (advantage)

Knowledge of QlikView and Qlik Sense (advantage)

An understanding of health economics

Able to analyse qualitative and quantitative data and to draw meaningful conclusions.

Good knowledge of various legislation concerning medical schemes, PMBs, and other healthcare issues.

KNOWLEDGE & ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

Excellent verbal communication and writing skills.

Analytical and detail orientated.

Ability to work independently and in a multidisciplinary team.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, managers, and clients.

Adaptable and flexible.

Capable of using initiative within the scope of responsibilities.

Ability to deal with conflict.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting

To develop reports and presentations for clients regarding their medicine expenditure based on client SLA using various tools available.

To check and analyse reports created prior to distribution to clients.

To present findings and possible recommendations to clients as and when requested.

To compile ad hoc reports for clients based on client requests.

To compile and communicate internal reports and analytics according to business decision requests/requirements.

Analysis and consultation

To continually scrutinise and analyse information reported on, and to raise possible concerns with clients according to industry standards and client-specific requirements.

To consult with clients regarding feedback on reports to address areas of concern.

To provide quality services according to client offering (scheduled or requested consultations).

To consult internally with relevant departments regarding best practices and recommendations to clients (documentation and data analysis) to provide top-quality solutions to client-specific needs.

To consult with clients regarding changes in benefit design to address clients’ marketing and financial positions according to industry standards.

To provide training regarding company data analysis platforms to internal and external clients.

To provide analytical input to the company’s Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee (PTC).

Research and development

To co-author the annual publication to the industry to raise awareness of the company’s brand.

To serve as a member of the Utilisation Management Working Group of the PTC to support funding decisions.

To attend and participate in various industry forums to ensure the implementation of best practices within the company as well as to provide relevant information and input during discussion.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #PCA as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

