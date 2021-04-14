POSITION: Clinical Analyst/Benefits Management Analyst/Clinical Data Analyst
LOCATION: Pretoria
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
To report on and analyse client-specific data, consult with clients regarding expenditure, benefit design and industry trends.
REQUIREMENTS:
- BPharm, M Pharm or equivalent will be advantageous.
- Registered with the SA Pharmacy Council
- Minimum 3 years experience in the health care, medical aid industry or research.
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle
- Computer skills, including proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Microsoft Office – Excel Advanced (advantage)
- Knowledge of QlikView and Qlik Sense (advantage)
- An understanding of health economics
- Able to analyse qualitative and quantitative data and to draw meaningful conclusions.
- Good knowledge of various legislation concerning medical schemes, PMBs, and other healthcare issues.
KNOWLEDGE & ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- Excellent verbal communication and writing skills.
- Analytical and detail orientated.
- Ability to work independently and in a multidisciplinary team.
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, managers, and clients.
- Adaptable and flexible.
- Capable of using initiative within the scope of responsibilities.
- Ability to deal with conflict.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Reporting
- To develop reports and presentations for clients regarding their medicine expenditure based on client SLA using various tools available.
- To check and analyse reports created prior to distribution to clients.
- To present findings and possible recommendations to clients as and when requested.
- To compile ad hoc reports for clients based on client requests.
- To compile and communicate internal reports and analytics according to business decision requests/requirements.
- Analysis and consultation
- To continually scrutinise and analyse information reported on, and to raise possible concerns with clients according to industry standards and client-specific requirements.
- To consult with clients regarding feedback on reports to address areas of concern.
- To provide quality services according to client offering (scheduled or requested consultations).
- To consult internally with relevant departments regarding best practices and recommendations to clients (documentation and data analysis) to provide top-quality solutions to client-specific needs.
- To consult with clients regarding changes in benefit design to address clients’ marketing and financial positions according to industry standards.
- To provide training regarding company data analysis platforms to internal and external clients.
- To provide analytical input to the company’s Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee (PTC).
- Research and development
- To co-author the annual publication to the industry to raise awareness of the company’s brand.
- To serve as a member of the Utilisation Management Working Group of the PTC to support funding decisions.
- To attend and participate in various industry forums to ensure the implementation of best practices within the company as well as to provide relevant information and input during discussion.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #PCA as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- BPharm/MPharm
- Registered with SA Pharmacy Council
- QlikView/QlikSense
- Advanced Excel
- Analyse qualitative and quantitative data
- Reporting
- Analysis & consultation
- Research & Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree