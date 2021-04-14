Code 14 DGP HazChem Driver x 2

We are urgently looking for experienced Code 14 Drivers. All Genders and Races are welcome to apply.
Area: Durban
Requirements:
- Valid Code 14 Driver’s License
- A valid HazChem Training Certificate or a Dangerous Goods Training Certificate for Road Transportation
- The Driver’s License must specify DGP – Dangerous Goods Permit
- Clear Driving Record
- Matric
- Must have experience with Scania, Mercedes Benz and UD trucks
- Ability to drive Articulated Trucks
- 2-4 years of previous work related experience.
Duties not limited to:
- Responsible for the vehicle.
- Day to day inspection of the vehicle and to report all faults.
- Responsible for maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.
- Visiting Client Sites.
- Being presentable while representing the company
- Engaging with clients and client representatives in a professional manner
- Loading and offloading various goods, material and equipment
- Ensure all delivery documentation is completed accurately and timeously.
- Ensure adherence to the Road Traffic Act Ensure the safety of other road users
- Abide by the regulations as set out in Occupational Health and Safety Act, company policies and the regulations of the road.
- Navigate your way around the Kwa Zulu Natal Area and be able to carry long distance loads elsewhere.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None