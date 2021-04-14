Code 14 DGP HazChem Driver x 2

We are urgently looking for experienced Code 14 Drivers. All Genders and Races are welcome to apply.

Area: Durban

Requirements:

  • Valid Code 14 Driver’s License
  • A valid HazChem Training Certificate or a Dangerous Goods Training Certificate for Road Transportation
  • The Driver’s License must specify DGP – Dangerous Goods Permit
  • Clear Driving Record
  • Matric
  • Must have experience with Scania, Mercedes Benz and UD trucks
  • Ability to drive Articulated Trucks
  • 2-4 years of previous work related experience.

Duties not limited to:

  • Responsible for the vehicle.
  • Day to day inspection of the vehicle and to report all faults.
  • Responsible for maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.
  • Visiting Client Sites.
  • Being presentable while representing the company
  • Engaging with clients and client representatives in a professional manner
  • Loading and offloading various goods, material and equipment
  • Ensure all delivery documentation is completed accurately and timeously.
  • Ensure adherence to the Road Traffic Act Ensure the safety of other road users
  • Abide by the regulations as set out in Occupational Health and Safety Act, company policies and the regulations of the road.
  • Navigate your way around the Kwa Zulu Natal Area and be able to carry long distance loads elsewhere.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

