Code 14 DGP HazChem Driver x 2

We are urgently looking for experienced Code 14 Drivers. All Genders and Races are welcome to apply.

Area: Durban

Requirements:

Valid Code 14 Driver’s License

A valid HazChem Training Certificate or a Dangerous Goods Training Certificate for Road Transportation

The Driver’s License must specify DGP – Dangerous Goods Permit

Clear Driving Record

Matric

Must have experience with Scania, Mercedes Benz and UD trucks

Ability to drive Articulated Trucks

2-4 years of previous work related experience.

Duties not limited to:

Responsible for the vehicle.

Day to day inspection of the vehicle and to report all faults.

Responsible for maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.

Visiting Client Sites.

Being presentable while representing the company

Engaging with clients and client representatives in a professional manner

Loading and offloading various goods, material and equipment

Ensure all delivery documentation is completed accurately and timeously.

Ensure adherence to the Road Traffic Act Ensure the safety of other road users

Abide by the regulations as set out in Occupational Health and Safety Act, company policies and the regulations of the road.

Navigate your way around the Kwa Zulu Natal Area and be able to carry long distance loads elsewhere.

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

