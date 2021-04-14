COMMITTEE SECRETARIAT

- Formulate and produce meeting agendas and packs in consultation with the relevant Executives / Chairpersons;
- Ensure timeous circulation of meeting packs in accordance with the Secretariat SOP;
- Ensure that meetings are coordinated in accordance with the annual meeting plan;
- Coordinate, prepare for, attend meetings and attend to ad hoc requirements;
- Drafter and custodian of minutes for assigned committees;
- Timeous circulation of matters arising to responsible persons;
- Review of respective committee charters;
- Ensuring compliance with good governance practices;
- Prepare board payment schedules;
- Day to day administration of the department;
- Making necessary logistical arrangements for meetings;
- Ensuring compliance with the Companies Act and all relevant legislation;
- Ensure that the institutional memory and company records are well maintained;
- Ensure minutes are signed by the chairpersons and filed accordingly.
Experience & Skills Required:
- LLB, BCom Law / CIS qualification;
- 3 – 5 years working experience in the Secretariat field with a strong understanding of Secretariat processes & governance in both the public and private sectors;
- Overall knowledge of primary legislation applicable to the Companies Act, King III & associated statutes & regulatory framework;
- Excellent command of and fluency in the English language, both written & verbal;
- Strong drafting (the ability to take meeting minutes) and administrative skills with attention to detail;
- Good communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree