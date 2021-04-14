Contracts Administrator

Job objectives:

Someone who has had previous experience in contract and tendors for the following products:

Electric Motors

Geared Motors

Variable Speed Drivers

Pneamatics, Hydraulics, Valves and Filtration

Bearings

Seals

Power Transmission

Daily admin including preparation contract tenders, vendor documents, maintaining existing contracts with regular reviews to ensure contract prices are always up to date and in line with the companies objectives to increase the company’s revenue and maximize profits. Tasks will also include assisting Customers and the company Network with any contract related queries.

Principal accountabilities:

Active management of an assigned contract portfolio.

Assist with customer complaints by collecting the relevant information.

Tenders – Co-ordinate the tender process – Commercial/Technical/Final document preparation.

Reviews – Co-ordinate the contract review process according to the agreed terms and conditions as agreed with the customer ordivision.

Dispute Resolution – assist with the collection of relevant information regarding contractual problems as and when required.

Assist with the setting up of VMI/Consignment Warehouse agreements, setting up of Service agreements and management of rebate mechanisms as and when relevant.

Tender process – receive notifications, register /deregister tender notifications; receive data; costing negotiations; preparations of contracts/templates and continuous follow ups.

Commercial process – Finalise documentation preparation for processing as required.

Reviews – Preparation of price reviews for assigned portfolio of contracts; If so agreed, informal contract reviews may be submitted and negotiated directly with the relevant customer and Final approval before submission will remain with a Business Development Manager/Contracts Manager.

Dispute Resolution – Rejections of a review are usually followed up with dispute process whereby both parties engage in discussions to remedy the stalemate by negotiating a settlement that is acceptable to both parties and Assist with the gathering of additional information if so required with the aim of resolving the dispute at hand.

Presentations – Assist with compiling of presentation documentation and facilities if so required, technical as well as commercial presentations.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12.

A minimum of 5 years work-related skill, knowledge or experience in field of expertise.

BMG Product Knowledge

Knowledge on how to access and run reports in COGNOS

Proficient in EXCEL and WORD.

Experience with Kerridge

Desired Skills:

contracts

Tender

General Administration

Purchase Administration

Dispute Resolution

Spreadsheets

Commercial Administration

Electric Motors

Geared Motors

Variable Speed Drives

Fluid Tech

Pneumatics

Hydraulics

Valves

Filtration

Bearings

Seals

Power Transmission

Procurement Administration

Invoice verification

Processing Of Reports

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Admin Clerk

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

