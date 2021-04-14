Customer Service Consultant at PG Glass

Main job purpose:

To manage the front desk of a Fitment Centre by providing professional operational support and general business consultation to all customers and staff, whilst ensuring compliance to corporate identity, operating standards and business processes and procedures. To ensure that all internal sales are processed and that the correct money is collected.

Main Objective:

Manage and follow up on all counter sales (face-to-face and telephonic) by giving relevant advice to customers in the most professional manner to ensure all sales are closed, budgets and Nett Promoter Scores (NPS) targets are achieved, contributing to the growth of business.

To handle the processing of claims accurately and quickly by liaising with the customer on the correct excess amount and collect payment to ensure that daily key performance indicators are achieved and to avoid any financial losses to the business.

Ensure that the best administrative practices are always adhered to when conducting administration in order to ensure stock control and ordering processes are adhered to and customers have the ultimate low effort experience.

Utilise the scheduling system in the Service Centre maximising the productivity of Fitters in order to maintain the targeted jobs per fit per day, ensuring the Fitment Centre is running to full capacity and customers’ expectations are managed .

To accurately order stock according to work schedules following the buy-out procedures to ensure that there are no delays in rendering services to customers to maintain the highest standard possible.

Adhere and comply with any other reasonable work requests from PG Glass Management.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Knowledge:

Computer Literacy.

Excellent Telephonic Skills.

Excellent Interpersonal Skills.

Excellent Customer Service.

Skills:

Microsoft Office (especially Outlook and Excel).

Identify and solve problems.

Interpersonal communication skills – handling and interacting with customers, staff, colleagues, franchisees and suppliers.

Analyse and institute improved methods in providing an efficient service to customers

Telephonic skills.

Experience:

1 year working experience with a strong focus on customer service.

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

