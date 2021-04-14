Digital Marketing Manager

The purpose of this roleis to optimize the online marketing campaigns to ensure customer engagement.

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Industry-related degree B. Com or B. Bus Sci. in Marketing Management preferred or equivalent

5 years’ experience as a Digital Marketer (Essential)

Experience working in a financial institution or on a financial client base preferred

Proven experience in Digital Marketing Strategy

Experience in day to day managing and creating content across multiple Social Media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin

Understanding of HTML, UX, Google Analytics, Google AdWords (Essential)

Experience with B2C social media, Google AdWords and email campaigns and SEO / SEM /Growth hacking (Essential)

Experience using Content Management systems (Essential)

Experience in Facebook Ads Management and Tag management for Google and Facebook (Essential)

Experience in Google Analytics, Reporting and Insights (Essential)

Expertise in Youtube marketing & Google GDN (Desirable)

Experience servicing mass market LSM

Skilled in key digital marketing processes such as website (including search engine optimisation and paid search), social media copywriting and community management, paid social, marketing automation and email engagement programs, organising webinars and other digital events

Has excellent and proven planning and project management skills combined with analytical and creative mindset

Knowledge of Online Advertising Platforms (ideally Google qualified & holding industry related qualifications e.g., Hubspot, Hootsuite, Facebook Blueprint)

Knowledge of web analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, WebTrends etc.)

Working knowledge of ad serving tools (e.g., DART, DoubleClick)

Knowledge of marketing & communication processes

Knowledge of social media platforms

Technical knowledge of reporting on multiple media platforms

Duties and Responsibilities :

Create and optimise online adverts through Google AdWords (search, display, mobile, video), Facebook and other platforms to increase brand awareness and drive sales

Generate innovative ideas to reinforce our marketing campaigns across digital channels

Develop engaging content for online and social media platforms

Translate media plan into a digital campaign by ensuring correct dates, targeting, budgets, objectives, and placements are applied

Prepare online newsletters and promotional emails and organise its distribution

Manage the content strategy, including copywriting and updates

Manage the website content

Ensure all website content is accurate and updated at all times

Monitor and assess website performance

Plan and monitor the ongoing presence on social media and website in order to grow the market base

Stay abreast of online marketing trends and keep strategies up to date

Identify improvements to improve customer experience with online platforms and optimize on an ongoing basis

Carry out research into marketing trends and strategies

Monitor, measure and report on digital marketing initiative

Provide launch reports as well as monthly reports and provide insights and recommendations from competitor analysis

Report on digital asset growth

To manage own professional and self-development

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing

Campaign

Google AdWords

B2C Marketing

Digital Marketing Techniques

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

medicsl

pension

