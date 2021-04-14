Digital Marketing Manager

The purpose of this roleis to optimize the online marketing campaigns to ensure customer engagement.
Key Requirements:
Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Industry-related degree B. Com or B. Bus Sci. in Marketing Management preferred or equivalent
- 5 years’ experience as a Digital Marketer (Essential)
- Experience working in a financial institution or on a financial client base preferred
- Proven experience in Digital Marketing Strategy
- Experience in day to day managing and creating content across multiple Social Media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin
- Understanding of HTML, UX, Google Analytics, Google AdWords (Essential)
- Experience with B2C social media, Google AdWords and email campaigns and SEO / SEM /Growth hacking (Essential)
- Experience using Content Management systems (Essential)
- Experience in Facebook Ads Management and Tag management for Google and Facebook (Essential)
- Experience in Google Analytics, Reporting and Insights (Essential)
- Expertise in Youtube marketing & Google GDN (Desirable)
- Experience servicing mass market LSM
- Skilled in key digital marketing processes such as website (including search engine optimisation and paid search), social media copywriting and community management, paid social, marketing automation and email engagement programs, organising webinars and other digital events
- Has excellent and proven planning and project management skills combined with analytical and creative mindset
- Knowledge of Online Advertising Platforms (ideally Google qualified & holding industry related qualifications e.g., Hubspot, Hootsuite, Facebook Blueprint)
- Knowledge of web analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, WebTrends etc.)
- Working knowledge of ad serving tools (e.g., DART, DoubleClick)
- Knowledge of marketing & communication processes
- Knowledge of social media platforms
- Technical knowledge of reporting on multiple media platforms
Duties and Responsibilities :
- Create and optimise online adverts through Google AdWords (search, display, mobile, video), Facebook and other platforms to increase brand awareness and drive sales
- Generate innovative ideas to reinforce our marketing campaigns across digital channels
- Develop engaging content for online and social media platforms
- Translate media plan into a digital campaign by ensuring correct dates, targeting, budgets, objectives, and placements are applied
- Prepare online newsletters and promotional emails and organise its distribution
- Manage the content strategy, including copywriting and updates
- Manage the website content
- Ensure all website content is accurate and updated at all times
- Monitor and assess website performance
- Plan and monitor the ongoing presence on social media and website in order to grow the market base
- Stay abreast of online marketing trends and keep strategies up to date
- Identify improvements to improve customer experience with online platforms and optimize on an ongoing basis
- Carry out research into marketing trends and strategies
- Monitor, measure and report on digital marketing initiative
- Provide launch reports as well as monthly reports and provide insights and recommendations from competitor analysis
- Report on digital asset growth
- To manage own professional and self-development
Desired Skills:
- Digital Marketing
- Campaign
- Google AdWords
- B2C Marketing
- Digital Marketing Techniques
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medicsl
- pension