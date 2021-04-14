Electrical Enginer – Mining

Main Purpose of the Role:
- Design & specify electrical equipment within national and international standards
- Ensure fit for purpose electrical equipment
- Comply with safety standards
Skills / Qualifications
Qualifications:
- BSc Electrical Engineering degree or a BTech or Diploma in Electrical engineering.
- ECSA registration as Professional Engineer or Professional Technologist Engineer (or working towards registration).
Key Responsibilities:
- Working within an assigned project, ensure that the electrical design for the process plant is completed in a timely and cost – effective manner, indicating the power users, main power supply, equipment layout, substation design and cable sizing
- Be responsible for fault level calculations, volt drop calculations, lighting level calculations, transformer sizing for a project
- Remain abreast of the latest technological developments in industrial electrical engineering
- Working with the respective project team and the Project Services Department, review the tenders / quotes obtained from suppliers and participate in the selection process for the most suitable supplier(s)
- Work closely with the Project Services Department to ensure that the order is followed up for quality, correct technical specifications and timely delivery to site
- Work closely with the Electrical and Instrumentation Supervisor on site to follow and ensure electrical progress on the respective site
- Oversee the hot and cold commissioning on the respective project site
Knowledge, skills and experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ working experience in a project engineering environment, preferably within the resources / minerals processing industry in Africa
- Professional registration with the ECSA, preferable, but not essential
- Be competent in fault level, volt drop, transformer sizing and lux level calculations
- Be familiar with Intelligent motor starters
- Understanding of cost and financial implications of technical decisions made, as these relate to a project
- Working knowledge of AutoCad
- Advanced computer literacy skills in MS Office
Desired Skills:
- mining
- ecsa
- project engineering
- autocad
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Mining
- 5 to 10 years Electrical Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree