Electrical Enginer – Mining

Apr 14, 2021

Main Purpose of the Role:

  • Design & specify electrical equipment within national and international standards
  • Ensure fit for purpose electrical equipment
  • Comply with safety standards

Skills / Qualifications

Qualifications:

  • BSc Electrical Engineering degree or a BTech or Diploma in Electrical engineering.
  • ECSA registration as Professional Engineer or Professional Technologist Engineer (or working towards registration).

Key Responsibilities:

  • Working within an assigned project, ensure that the electrical design for the process plant is completed in a timely and cost – effective manner, indicating the power users, main power supply, equipment layout, substation design and cable sizing
  • Be responsible for fault level calculations, volt drop calculations, lighting level calculations, transformer sizing for a project
  • Remain abreast of the latest technological developments in industrial electrical engineering
  • Working with the respective project team and the Project Services Department, review the tenders / quotes obtained from suppliers and participate in the selection process for the most suitable supplier(s)
  • Work closely with the Project Services Department to ensure that the order is followed up for quality, correct technical specifications and timely delivery to site
  • Work closely with the Electrical and Instrumentation Supervisor on site to follow and ensure electrical progress on the respective site
  • Oversee the hot and cold commissioning on the respective project site

Knowledge, skills and experience:

  • A minimum of 5 years’ working experience in a project engineering environment, preferably within the resources / minerals processing industry in Africa
  • Professional registration with the ECSA, preferable, but not essential
  • Be competent in fault level, volt drop, transformer sizing and lux level calculations
  • Be familiar with Intelligent motor starters
  • Understanding of cost and financial implications of technical decisions made, as these relate to a project
  • Working knowledge of AutoCad
  • Advanced computer literacy skills in MS Office

Desired Skills:

  • mining
  • ecsa
  • project engineering
  • autocad

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Mining
  • 5 to 10 years Electrical Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

