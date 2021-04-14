Engineering Manager

Our client in distribution and manufacturing is looking for an Engineering Manager to continuously work on the improvement of service quality, rationalisation of services, efficiencies and effectiveness of maintenance strategies and repairs, manage the operations employees, budget etc.

ESPONSIBILITIES:

Operations planning and monitoring

Maintenance planning and monitoring

Adjustment of operation and maintenance strategy according to condition of equipment, to meet SLA with the technologies, to meet value preservation rate of the client

Optimisation of material management, spare part management

Planning of operation and staff according to the complexity of buildings and user demands

Ongoing quality management (internal audits to verify service quality and other contractual obligations, correctness of invoicing according to contract and pricing concept)

Creation of transparency of service delivery at each site

Creation and documentation of job specifications, risk assessments, method statements and measurable delivery standards

Creation of work plans, workflows, staffing and schedules according to the quality management system of the client ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:

B Technical degree/Bsc Engineering Degree (Electrical or Mechanical) with good commercial knowledge

Government Certificate of Competency (GCC)

Grade 12

Drivers Licence – 08

At least 5 years’ experience working with similar systems.

Learn more/Apply for this position