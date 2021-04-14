Our client in distribution and manufacturing is looking for an Engineering Manager to continuously work on the improvement of service quality, rationalisation of services, efficiencies and effectiveness of maintenance strategies and repairs, manage the operations employees, budget etc.
ESPONSIBILITIES:
- Operations planning and monitoring
- Maintenance planning and monitoring
- Adjustment of operation and maintenance strategy according to condition of equipment, to meet SLA with the technologies, to meet value preservation rate of the client
- Optimisation of material management, spare part management
- Planning of operation and staff according to the complexity of buildings and user demands
- Ongoing quality management (internal audits to verify service quality and other contractual obligations, correctness of invoicing according to contract and pricing concept)
- Creation of transparency of service delivery at each site
- Creation and documentation of job specifications, risk assessments, method statements and measurable delivery standards
- Creation of work plans, workflows, staffing and schedules according to the quality management system of the client ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- B Technical degree/Bsc Engineering Degree (Electrical or Mechanical) with good commercial knowledge
- Government Certificate of Competency (GCC)
- Grade 12
- Drivers Licence – 08
- At least 5 years’ experience working with similar systems.