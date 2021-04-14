Finance Administrator at MPC Recruitment

- Matric
- Valid Driver’s License and own car
- Local travelling required
- At least 3 years’ experience in Finance doing creditors supplier invoices
- At least 1 years’ experience in Pastel Partner (Beneficial)
- Ability to communicate professionally in English and Afrikaans
- Computer literacy at intermediate level
- Excellent administrative skills
- Highly organized with the ability to multi task
- Ability to deal with all levels of management
Duties:
- Processing of cash book entries
- Processing of Supplier invoicing + Recons on Pastel Partner
- Administration of Licensing and Fines
- Administration of Fleet
- Administration and application of UIF and PAYE registrations
- Processing of credit card and Nedfleet expenses
- Handling of petty cash
- General finance administration
- Attend to Post Office requirement
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Invoicing
- Processing expenses
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Bookkeeping