Finance Administrator at MPC Recruitment

Apr 14, 2021

  • Matric
  • Valid Driver’s License and own car
  • Local travelling required
  • At least 3 years’ experience in Finance doing creditors supplier invoices
  • At least 1 years’ experience in Pastel Partner (Beneficial)
  • Ability to communicate professionally in English and Afrikaans
  • Computer literacy at intermediate level
  • Excellent administrative skills
  • Highly organized with the ability to multi task
  • Ability to deal with all levels of management

Duties:

  • Processing of cash book entries
  • Processing of Supplier invoicing + Recons on Pastel Partner
  • Administration of Licensing and Fines
  • Administration of Fleet
  • Administration and application of UIF and PAYE registrations
  • Processing of credit card and Nedfleet expenses
  • Handling of petty cash
  • General finance administration
  • Attend to Post Office requirement

Desired Skills:

  • Finance
  • Invoicing
  • Processing expenses

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Bookkeeping

