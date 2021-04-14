Fraud Detection Analyst

Apr 14, 2021

Start NOW.

Urgently seeking young, energetic individual to take on this 6month contract in leading digital bank.

Ideal position for experienced Fraud Detection Analyst with at least 2 years experience in dealing with card / online / merchant fraud.

Miinimum requirements:

  • Matric certificate
  • Post matric qualification / training in Fraud / Risk Management, etc
  • 2years fraud detection experience
  • Solid knowledge of Code of Banking Practice and TCF
  • Analytical and deadline driven
  • Customer centric
  • Clear background checks – not negotiable due to nature of the role

Desired Skills:

  • Fraud administration

About The Employer:

Top rated employer in the banking industry that proudly boasts a positive and uplifiting company culture and strong team environment.

