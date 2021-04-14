Start NOW.
Urgently seeking young, energetic individual to take on this 6month contract in leading digital bank.
Ideal position for experienced Fraud Detection Analyst with at least 2 years experience in dealing with card / online / merchant fraud.
Miinimum requirements:
- Matric certificate
- Post matric qualification / training in Fraud / Risk Management, etc
- 2years fraud detection experience
- Solid knowledge of Code of Banking Practice and TCF
- Analytical and deadline driven
- Customer centric
- Clear background checks – not negotiable due to nature of the role
Desired Skills:
- Fraud administration
About The Employer:
Top rated employer in the banking industry that proudly boasts a positive and uplifiting company culture and strong team environment.