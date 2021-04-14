General Manager Operations

Masters Engineering Degree
Business Management Degree or Equivalent
- Oversee daily operations of the business unit or organization.
- Ensure the creation and implementation of a strategy designed to grow the business.
- Coordinate the development of key performance goals for functions and direct reports.
- Provide direct management of key functional managers and executives in the business unit.
- Ensure the development of tactical programs to pursue targeted goals and objectives.
- Ensure the overall delivery and quality of the unit’s offerings to customers.
- Engage in key or targeted customer activities.
- Oversee key hiring and talent development programs.
- Evaluate and decide upon key investments in equipment, infrastructure, and talent.
- Communicate strategy and results to the unit’s employees.
- Report key results to corporate officers.
- Engage with corporate officers in broader organizational strategic planning.
- Speak the languages of finance and accounting, operations, sales, marketing, human resources, research and development, and engineering.
Desired Skills:
- Waste
- hazardous
- chemical
- Process Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters