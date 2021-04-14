General Manager Operations

Apr 14, 2021

Masters Engineering Degree
Business Management Degree or Equivalent

  • Oversee daily operations of the business unit or organization.
  • Ensure the creation and implementation of a strategy designed to grow the business.
  • Coordinate the development of key performance goals for functions and direct reports.
  • Provide direct management of key functional managers and executives in the business unit.
  • Ensure the development of tactical programs to pursue targeted goals and objectives.
  • Ensure the overall delivery and quality of the unit’s offerings to customers.
  • Engage in key or targeted customer activities.
  • Oversee key hiring and talent development programs.
  • Evaluate and decide upon key investments in equipment, infrastructure, and talent.
  • Communicate strategy and results to the unit’s employees.
  • Report key results to corporate officers.
  • Engage with corporate officers in broader organizational strategic planning.
  • Speak the languages of finance and accounting, operations, sales, marketing, human resources, research and development, and engineering.

Desired Skills:

  • Waste
  • hazardous
  • chemical
  • Process Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

